Foreign Experts Appreciate China’s Commitment to Global COVID-19 Fight

Foreign experts and academics have expressed appreciation for China’s commitment to promote international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to make vaccines a global public good.

China will strive to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the world throughout this year and offer 100 million US dollars to COVAX, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written message to the first meeting on Thursday. of the International COVID-19 Vaccine Forum. Cooperation, which was carried out jointly by 23 countries via video links.

“It is imperative that the international community responds to President Xi Jinping’s call to strengthen and deepen greater cooperation in the development and production of vaccines,” said Lee Pei May, policy expert at the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

China has played a fundamental role in ensuring vaccine equity and its decision to donate US $ 100 million to COVAX is “laudable,” she said.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Research and Business Center, told Xinhua that China has helped many countries to the best of its ability since the COVID-19 outbreak, has adhered to the concept of a global health-for-all community and promoted the international community. vaccine cooperation, setting a good example for other countries around the world.

French writer and sinologist Sonia Bressler praised China’s open attitude and incredible efforts to promote international vaccine cooperation.

Samer Khair Ahmed, Jordanian writer and expert on Arab-Chinese relations, said Xi’s message once again manifests China’s highly responsible way to the world and its deeply rooted values ​​and morals.

“China is helping developing countries with real aid to provide vaccines to their people,” he said.

These efforts highlight China’s moral values ​​and are also in line with the Belt and Road Initiative, the expert said, adding that China sees developing countries as partners in the global world. humanity and in achieving global development.