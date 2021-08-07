Prime Minister’s 10 billion tree planting program for future generations of the country: Sheikh Rashid





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s $ 10 billion tree-planting program was aimed at future generations in the country.

He said this when speaking after launching a monsoon planting campaign on Saturday by planting a sapling at Saint Mary’s High School in Rawalpindi Township.

On the occasion were the commander of the Rawalpindi station, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani, the commissioner of the Rawalpindi division Gulzar Hussain Shah, the Provincial Assembly member, Haji Amjad, Seemabia Tahir, the regional police officer, Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, and the Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said climate change was affecting the whole world and unusual rains were occurring causing severe flooding in different regions. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan program will help bring about positive changes in climate change, he added.

He said that all available resources are being used to achieve the set goals of the ongoing planting campaign launched according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that aggressive planting is the need of the hour to tackle the problem of climate change.

The Home Secretary congratulated the St. Mary’s School administration, commissioner, DHA, police, forestry department and others for the tree planting campaign. He particularly congratulated the schoolchildren for taking part in this campaign.

He urged citizens, especially young people, to come forward and participate in the planting campaign as their participation is inevitable to make the campaign a success.

