Do Turkey and India agree in Afghanistan without a reset?





However, Turkey has indicated that it is ready to move beyond these disagreements and seek better ties with India. In oneinterviewwith online newspaper ThePrint published last week, Firat Sunel, Turkey’s new ambassador to New Delhi, said the good relations should not be trapped in their differences on some specific issues. To this end, Sunel said that Turkey and India do not need a reset and should pursue new horizons on common interests. Basu, who interviewed Sunel for ThePrint, said the post may find some reception in Indian foreign policy circles. Regardless of Turkish views on Jammu-Kashmir or its ties to Pakistan, there is an agreement in the corridors of power in New Delhi that these positions should not change and that cooperation with Turkey should be embraced and not avoided, a she explained. This is particularly the case in Afghanistan, where India has played a major role in the country’s development and now fears that a Taliban resurgence will affect regional stability if it returns to power. To that end, Turkey’s close relationship with Pakistan and its ability to speak to the Taliban can be important. For India and much of the international community, Pakistan’s patronage and influence over the Taliban is well known, giving Islamabad disproportionate importance in any post-war settlement in Afghanistan. Basu says India, at this point, understands Turkey’s desire to play a role in Afghanistan, which is part of a wider desire to see regional actors take on more responsibility following the US withdrawal. To that end, she adds that Ankara’s close ties to Islamabad and her willingness to continue negotiating with the Taliban may well play out in New Delhi. India knows that at this point Turkey is talking to Pakistan and can tell Pakistan about Taliban violence, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahvalnews.com/turkey-india/do-turkey-and-india-see-eye-eye-afghanistan-without-reset The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos