Electricity Bill (Amendment) is anti-people, Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticized the Center for tabling the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to introduce the legislation, reported ANI. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Banerjee said the bill purports to offer plural choices to the customer, but will actually allow service providers to make a profit by raising tariffs. West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “rehouse the protest against the new decision of the Union government to table the much criticized electricity bill (amendment), 2020 in Parliament” pic.twitter.com/6g8YC6k4DY – ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021 the Electricity Bill (Amendment) seeks to establish an authority responsible for the execution of electricity contracts, which will be the only one empowered to settle disputes related to contracts in the electricity sector, according to PRS Legislative Research. the Statement of Objects and Reasons as the bill noted that electricity tariffs should reflect the costs of providing electricity and that cross-subsidies and surcharges levied on industrial customers should be reduced. Banerjee, in his letter to the Prime Minister, noted that the government first offered to propose the bill last year, but did not. I am amazed to learn that the bill is coming back without any consideration for our reservations, and in fact with more serious anti-popular characteristics this time around, she wrote. West Bengal’s chief minister said energy is too important a sector for such unilateral interference, especially when electricity as a subject is on the competing list of the Constitution of India, PTI reported. . She noted that a law on a subject on the concurrent list requires serious prior consultation with states. The subjects of the concurrent list include subjects on which the State and the Union can legislate. The Electricity Law of 2003 struck a fair balance between the Center and the States in the management of the electricity sector, while the proposed amendment strikes at the root of this federal architecture, she said. . Criticism of other opposition leaders Several other opposition leaders have also criticized the bill in recent days. August 5, Kerala Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution demanding that the Center withdraw the bill, The Hindu reported. The resolution said the proposed law would make profitable electricity inaccessible to farmers and weaker sections of society. Last month, the deputy of the Aam Aadmi party Bhagwant Mann said the bill would take away the rights of state governments and endanger India’s federal structure, PTI reported. After the three black farm laws, the Modi government is now worsening the harm to farmers by introducing the bill to amend the Electricity Bill, 2021, which will eventually take away state rights, he said. declared.

