Trump to run for president in 2024, says Sean Spicer | Donald trump





Former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has said his former boss will run for president again in 2024.

Hes in, Spicer asserted Trump’s interest in racing in a recent Washington Examiner interview.

Spicer reportedly noticed that Trump’s appetite for the presidential election had been heightened in recent months, after seeing Joe Bidens handling issues such as immigration.

A few months ago, I wasn’t sure, Spicer said of a Trump run in the interview. Now … there must be something preventing him from entering.

The Examiner does not specify whether Spicer is giving his opinion or whether he has spoken to the former president or has a definitive word from his entourage, or similar information.

As Trump’s first White House press secretary, Spicer faced doubts about his credibility when addressing the media, and therefore the public, from the podium at televised briefings.

He has since claimed that he did not knowingly lie to the American public.

His latest assertion came amid continued speculation about Trump’s political plans following his decisive defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, which officials at local, state and national levels have called the most secure presidential contest in the world. history of the United States.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, appeared to discuss the former president’s future aspirations in a recent interview with Newsmax. We met with several members of our cabinet this evening. I’m not allowed to speak for the president, but I can tell you this … at the top of this post, Meadows said, according to Hill.

Spicer resigned as White House press secretary in July 2017 after six chaotic months.

His short-lived stint behind the briefing room podium was characterized by false statements and an aggressive attitude towards journalists, as well as a series of blunders.

Spicers’ rocky tenure began just a day after Trump’s inauguration. Spicer angrily insisted in his first briefing that Trump had attracted the largest audience ever to attend an inauguration, both in person and around the world, following media reports reinforced by clear photographic evidence and public transport data that ridership was low, especially compared to Barack. Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Spicer, whose apparent weaknesses and lies were emulated by comedian Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, was fired from his first post-political post on the Dancing With The Stars TV show in the fall of 2019 after eight weeks of low scores.

Meanwhile, music superstar Barbra Streisand called Trump a four-year presidency in a black hole and offered advice to combat his lies that he beat Biden in 2020, in an interview for Variety magazine.

When you think about it, Al Gore lost the election by 537 votes. Hillary Clinton lost the election by [close to] 77,000 votes. But Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. I think they should show this everyday on TV, she said.

