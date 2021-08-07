Tensions in China: US spy agencies secure data from Wuhan laboratory that could reveal origin of Covid | World | New





Chinese Xi Jinping is at his wit’s end after US spy agencies managed to obtain a giant catalog of genetic information from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It surprises those in China after Beijing refused to release raw data earlier this year. It is believed that access to a huge amount of genetic information could finally reveal the origin of COVID-19, according to CNN.

Genetic data could ultimately determine whether COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan lab or was transmitted to humans via animals in the wild. China has largely refused to cooperate with investigations by Western powers into the origin of the virus. Earlier this year, China refused to release data on 174 first cases of Covid to a team at the World Health Organization. Beijing also rejected a second WHO investigation into the origin of the virus last month. JUST IN: Covid “cover-up”: China attacks “defamation and slander” after allegations

The US research is part of President Joe Biden’s 90-day campaign for the intelligence community to find a definitive answer on the origins of COVID-19. The president’s deadline at the end of this month could possibly be extended if the United States cannot uncover a “smoking gun.” It is still unclear how US intelligence agencies got their hands on the DNA data. The data contains the genetic blueprints of the virus samples studied at the Wuhan lab.

Donald Trump has been criticized for blaming China for the epidemic during his presidency. However, the renewed attention from the Biden administration comes amid puzzling findings from Wuhan. A Wall Street Journal article based on a US intelligence report found that in November 2019, three researchers at the Wuhan lab fell ill enough to seek medical attention. U.S. Republicans recently released their own origins report, claiming that “the preponderance of evidence suggests” the coronavirus was “accidentally” released from a Wuhan lab in 2019.

