Trump allies, persistent election audits spark public skepticism, congressional concerns





WASHINGTON Republican month-long survey of last year’s presidential election results in Arizona cost millions of dollars and has yet to provide evidence of major problems with ballot counting of Maricopa County.

Yet supporters of former President Donald Trump are still trying to follow Arizona’s lead in pushing for so-called audits in several other states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin. The audits do not follow the legal process outlined in state laws for reviewing election results and were initiated months after the vote count was certified.

But they are the latest sign that Trump and his allies are refusing to abandon the lie that he was the winner in 2020, and not President Joe Biden in the face of public doubt, despondency from the US Department of Justice and growing questions from the United States. Congress.

This is a big scam, and it’s going to continue because there is a whole ecosystem of scam individuals now depending on … and trying to squeeze money out of them, David said. Becker, executive director and founder of the nonprofit Center for Election Innovation & Research.

And so I think those efforts will continue, Becker added.

Separate audit readers share some financial ties, and some of the same attorneys have been linked to audits in all states.

But even though Arizona audit officials disclose some key groups involved in funding the effort, it’s still unclear who contributed much of the money to those groups, according to the Arizona Mirror. .

Election experts like Becker are troubled by the tendency for these election surveys to persist across the country, wondering why the methodology did not reflect conventional auditing practices.

From one state to another, the spearheads of the surveys have said they want to reassure voters about the security of the elections. But they struggled to point out what exactly they said went wrong in the electoral process.

The most generous descriptions by election security experts are that the criticisms amount to little more than expensive fishing expeditions to states Trump has lost.

Others describe audits as simply intended to raise funds and degrade public confidence in elections.

Define a valid audit

So far, opinion polls have shown more skepticism than support for the ongoing election inquiries.

A Monmouth University poll in June found that 57% of Americans view audits of 2020 election results as primarily a partisan attempt to undermine valid election results. One in three people say these are legitimate efforts to identify possible voting irregularities.

Jennifer Morrell, an electoral procedures expert who served as an audit observer for the Arizona Democratic Secretary of State, says a valid election audit is straightforward.

A valid audit is the audit your state is required to conduct, Morrell said, describing it as prescribed by state law, with transparent procedures that were outlined before election results were known.

Typical audits would have a sample size and a period of time during which the audit must be completed, Morrell said, adding that auditors are required to follow a code of conduct.

In the Arizona audit cases and those sought in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, she said those who questioned election results had done little to demonstrate electoral expertise (three retired police officers were hired to investigate in Wisconsin).

They were also discreet about the practices they would follow. The chief audit contractor in Arizona did not release documentation on its policies and procedures until after a court ruling.

In the ongoing Pennsylvania audit attempt by State Senator Doug Mastriano, a staunch ally of Trump, Mastriano said he is looking to examine physical ballots and everything associated with ballots. paper.

However, he did not describe specific security procedures for these ballots.

Becker notes that Republicans control legislatures in key states where audit efforts have flourished, and these GOP officials could have changed the rules ahead of the ballot to strengthen the process of verifying election results.

They would likely have found allies among the Democrats, he said.

The states in question are also those that have taken additional verification steps, such as a paper audit file, Morrell said. She notes that some states, such as Louisiana, do not perform any type of audit or require a paper trail, but places like Maricopa County in Arizona, which has more procedural safeguards in place, have been targeted.

Federal authorities seek to deter, investigate state audits

As the Arizona audit launched in March drags on, and audit candidates elsewhere scramble, the Federal Department of Justice and Congressional Democrats have taken steps to deter so-called audits.

Last week, the Justice Department prosecutor issued advice to state election officials, warning that vague inquiries could violate federal laws regarding how election materials should be stored safely.

Election audits are extremely rare. But the department is concerned that some jurisdictions that conduct them will use or propose to use procedures that risk violating civil rights law, according to DOJ guidelines. He added that allowing all election records to leave the control of local election officials creates a significant risk that these records will be lost or compromised.

It was already clear that complying with the demands of those requesting audits could put local election officials in a legally questionable situation. Pennsylvania County Fulton has already had its electoral equipment decertified after agreeing to allow inspection of its voting machines as part of the private audit.

The Senate is also considering electoral audits as it works on a voting rights measure. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., On Thursday introduced legislation that, among other changes, would strengthen security requirements for ballots and other electoral records, according to the Washington Post.

The US House Oversight and Reform Committee has also requested documents from the Cyber ​​Ninjas Company, which leads the Arizona Review, seeking information on the ownership, financing and practices of company audit.

The top Democrats on this panel, including Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Wrote in a letter requesting the documents that they fear the company’s actions will undermine the integrity of the federal election and interfere with the Americans’ constitutional right to vote freely and to have their votes counted without partisan interference.

A spokeswoman for the House monitoring panel did not respond to questions this week about the company’s response and the next steps in this investigation.

And after?

As for lasting effects, 40% of those polled in the Monmouth poll said such audits would weaken American democracy, while 20% say they would strengthen it. 35% expect them to have no impact.

Becker said he believes audit efforts have lost some momentum as local election officials have pushed back the provision of ballots and equipment.

In Pennsylvania, two counties of Philadelphia and Tioga have rejected the offer to search for election supplies and equipment, and a third, York County, has expressed concerns about the potential ramifications.

Mastriano, who did not respond to requests for comment, told conservative news outlet NewsMax that he intends to file subpoenas in the coming weeks.

