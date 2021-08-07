Why Captain America is timeless (and other patriotic heroes are not)





Captain America survived while other American heroes didn’t – and it all has to do with punching Hitler in the face before America even entered WWII.

A product of WWII, Captain America is the ideal American patriotic superhero – but he wasn’t the only one. Over a dozen similar heroes were created during the Golden Age of Comics, each sporting a red, white, and blue costume. Most of them disappeared from the comics at the end of the war, but Captain America continued; the character and his signature shield are now emblematic of the comic book tradition. What are the qualities that make Captain America timeless – and why has he stayed the course when heroes like Star-Spangled Kid, Captain Freedom, and Minute-Man are barely known today?

The origin story of Steve Rogers – a short, sickly kid from Brooklyn who became a super-soldier thanks to the wonders of American science – instantly became a classic with the release of Captain America # 1 in 1941. Thanks in part to the iconic cover of Captain America ramming Hitler into the jaw, sales were very impressive (especially for comic book readers who were still in love with the popular Superman) – but Captain America was not the first patriotic flag-themed superhero. That honor goes to The Shield: a chemist named Joe Higgins who created a formula for super strength and became an FBI agent. Related: Captain America Has A Big ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ ​​Problem Popular in its day, the Shield fell out of favor when Captain America stormed the country. Pep Comics even doubled his hero “The one and only shield!”in an effort to drive sales and (and remind readers who came first). Other patriotic heroes came and went: Miss America (who got her flying powers from lightning), Fighting Yank (a super strong descendant of Revolutionary War), Liberty Belle (who activated her powers whenever a guard rang the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia), and even Uncle Sam himself (the personification of America). But none had Captain America’s stamina. Steve Rogers’ humble origins certainly play a role (he doesn’t even have a single line until the serum is administered), and his costume isn’t as crowded as the Star-Spangled Kid or Fighting Yank. But what sets Captain America apart from his similarly dressed comrades is the month he made his debut: March 1941. At the time, the United States remained staunchly anti-war … and however, Captain America was hitting Adolf Hitler on the cover. of an American comic. To be fair, other patriotic heroes fought the Nazis and still others did before December 7 – but an American hero attacking Hitler was shocking and tantamount to the current Superman hitting a current world leader like Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin. Believe it or not, hitting Hitler was considered a controversial move. Eventually, Captain America became so popular that he now has several legacy characters bearing his name. Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and Isaiah Bradley have all adopted the name Captain America in comic book history – and yet Steve Rogers comes back time and time again. Maybe it’s because the character had the courage to do what was right long before everyone else – or maybe the Captain America writers knew how to call evil when they saw it. Next: Captain America Comics Doubles His Famous MCU Quote Spider-Man reveals the secret power everyone forgets he possesses



