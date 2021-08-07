Pakistan welcomes reiteration of UN position on Kashmir dispute – world





Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the UN’s reiteration that its position on Indian-occupied Kashmir remains unchanged and continues to view the valley as contested territory, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO).

This statement came a few days after the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric, clarified during a press briefing in New York that the “UN position on Kashmir is well established and did not change”. The clarification follows a claim by Indian Ambassador to the UN TS Tirmurti that the contested state is now an integral part of India.

Appreciating the UN’s position, the OF, in a statement released today, said: Pakistan welcomes the spokesperson’s reiteration of the UN’s position on the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir of the Secretary General of the United Nations. The statement reaffirms that [the] The UN’s position on the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir is well established and has not changed. “

The FO appreciated the timing of the UN statement, which coincided with the completion of two years of “India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK) “.

On August 5, 2019, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the constitution. The move gave people from the rest of India the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

The FO reiterated on Saturday that the decision was in violation of the United Nations Charter, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international laws, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

He also rejected the “selfish remarks” of India’s permanent representative to the UN, who said “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India”.

“India would do well to remember that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and one of the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council agenda. never made and never will be part of India, “FO said, adding that” the regurgitation of false and fabricated claims does not change reality. “

He also pointed out in the statement that numerous UNSC resolutions had established that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the wishes of the people of the valley, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite held under the aegis of the United Nations. auspices.

“In the end, India will have to give in to the will of the Kashmiris and the commitment of the international community as enshrined in numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions,” FO said.

The statement is a reiteration of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, which was repeatedly stated by military and political leaders, and most recently on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (the day of exploitation) on Thursday. , celebrated to mark two years since New Delhi stripped the valley of its special autonomy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa issued separate statements that day calling on India for its’ inhuman military siege ‘and’ oppression unprecedented “in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister, in a series of tweets, said: “Today marks two years since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 at IIOJK. In those two years the world has witnessed An unprecedented oppression of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian occupation forces, it is also witnessing Indian efforts to force demographic change and destroy Kashmiri identity.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), the media wing of the military, had quoted COAS Bajwa as saying that the pursuit of an inhumane military siege, the machinations to bring about demographic changes and the violations egregious human rights and international law perpetuate humanitarian rights and security crises in the IIOJ & K “that endanger regional security.

The day before, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written letters to the UNSC and the UN Secretary-General, drawing their attention to the illegal measures taken by India after the annexation of the disputed region of Kashmir to strengthen its colonial hold on the territory.

