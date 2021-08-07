Feds Sanguine Inflation View tested in new data: Eco Week Ahead

(Bloomberg) – Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Consumer prices in the United States likely rose in July at the slowest pace in five months, marking a deceleration that does not allow complete relief from the cost hikes that weigh on sentiment and fuel the political debate.

The governments index is expected to climb 0.5%, according to the median projection of a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of this week’s data. Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, the core price measure is expected to rise 0.4% after rising 0.9% in June, the largest one-month gain to each other since 1982.

The rate of increase has already exceeded expectations for four consecutive months through June. The recent pick-up in inflation has been linked primarily to categories associated with a broader reopening of the economy, reinforcing the view of most Federal Reserve policymakers that these gains are temporary.

Other big data releases in the United States this coming week include June job postings and July producer prices.

It’s a light week for U.S. central bank speeches with just a few public remarks, including Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic and Richmonds Thomas Barkin on Monday, and Kansas City Fed Chief Esther George on Wednesday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

The labor market advanced further in July towards our assessment of the conditions that would satisfy the start of the QE cut. As for the other strand of the Fed’s mandate, we expect price inflation to accelerate further as pressures to reopen narrow – and some larger categories – keep the CPI uncomfortably hot in July.

–Andrew Husby, Eliza Winger and Niraj Shah. For a full overview, click here

Elsewhere, the central banks of Turkey, Mexico and the Philippines are expected to meet and China is releasing data on factories and inflation.

Click here to find out what happened last week and here’s our recap of what’s happening in the global economy.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

The story continues

A lull in the summer holidays across Europe means that comment from central bankers will likely be scarce in the days and weeks to come, leaving economic data at the center of investor concerns.

Highlights there include Russia’s second-quarter gross domestic product on Friday. That is expected to show a growth rebound of nearly 10% in the country’s first growth spurt since the pandemic took hold.

A day earlier, the UK will also release data for the same period, adding June statistics to the figures already released to provide a picture of the expansion over the entire three-month period. With the easing of containment measures, the economy has probably rebounded with growth of nearly 5% after contracting at the start of the year.

On the same day in the eurozone, industrial production data for June is expected to show stagnation, weighed down by semiconductor shortages, economists said.

In Romania, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a press conference on Tuesday to present new inflation forecasts, which may show faster price growth and signals on the timing of interest rate hikes.

The key central bank decision in the region this week will be in Turkey. Officials are meeting on Thursday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s renewed calls to cut interest rates, putting Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who has vowed to keep a positive real interest rate, at a stalemate. Inflation hovers just below the central bank benchmark rate of 19%.

Analysts expect Egypt’s inflation data on Tuesday to accelerate at least temporarily after fuel and electricity price hikes in recent weeks, while remaining within central banks’ target range. And in Ghana on Wednesday, inflation will also likely have stayed close to the midpoint of the central banks’ target band of 6% to 10%.

To learn more, read the full upcoming week of Bloomberg Economics for the EMEA region.

Asia

The Tokyo Olympics come to a close on Sunday, leaving Japan with a much lower economic dividend than had been hoped for.

Inflation for Chinese factories and consumers is expected to show a welcome slowdown on Monday.

Unemployment figures in South Korea will indicate whether a strong recovery begins to subside as the Bank of Korea considers a rate hike later this month.

Several measures of Australian consumer confidence will shed light on the mood for Down Under as lockdowns continue there.

GDP figures for the Philippines for the second quarter, along with Malaysia and a final reading from Singapore for the same period, could send flattering signals of economic growth before the region experiences its worst phase of the pandemic.

The rate decision in the Philippines may offer hints of further easing as inflation moderates there.

For more information, read Bloomberg Economics’ full week for Asia.

Latin America

The monthly and bimonthly Mexican consumer price readings released on Monday could show a slowdown, but perhaps not enough to rule out Banxico at its meeting on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s now very hawkish central bank released the minutes of last week’s meeting where it raised the key rate by one point to 5.25% and pledged to keep pace this month. next on the way to a key rate above neutrality. Look for the July Brazil Inflation Report to show a 14th straight monthly increase around 500 basis points above target.

Supply bottlenecks are expected to weigh on Mexico’s industrial production figures in June, while retail sales in Brazil for the same month could be the weakest of the quarter.

Stubbornly high inflation – and in addition above target core inflation – may have drained the patience of Mexico’s central bank. Chances are Banxico will raise its key rate for a second straight meeting by a quarter point to 4.5%.

Most observers see Peru’s central bank watching past prices in July rise to keep the policy rate at a record high of 0.25% on Thursday.

The forecast for Brazil’s June economic activity data released on Friday is optimistic.

For more information, read Bloomberg Economics’ full week for Latin America

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information.

2021 Bloomberg LP