Trump hailed Hitler’s “economic miracle” and it’s even worse than it looks





In his recently published book on the 2020 Elections, Wall Street Journal White House reporter Michael C. Bender reveals that former President Trump allegedly praised Adolf Hitler’s role in Germany’s economic recovery in the United States. 1930s as proof that the Fhrer “did a lot of good things”.

It’s easy to get bogged down in the shock value of a sitting president giving Hitler’s economy an approving nod. But in the case of Hitler’s economy, Trump is no exception.

I’m a professor of rhetoric at San Jos State University in Silicon Valley, and I’ve been studying Nazi propaganda for over five years for a book I’m writing about Hitler’s rhetoric. Hitler’s so-called “economic miracle” was a topic of Nazi discussion throughout the 1930s and into the 1940s.

But Hitler’s economic achievements cannot simply be seen as Nazi propaganda. They have also been the subject of heated debate among historians and economists, including those who fiercely opposed Hitler for decades after World War II. Almost a century later, the theory that Hitler restored the German economy persists.

In fact, although White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was reportedly appalled by Trump’s statement, he acknowledged the possibility that Hitler “was solely responsible for rebuilding the economy” with the caution that these economic achievements did not make up for subsequent Nazi atrocities.

The implication that Hitler’s economic achievements could potentially offset the Holocaust is troubling at first glance. It’s also ignoring the embarrassing fact that Hitler’s economy was not detached from the Nazi atrocities.

It is true that the German economy rebounded under Hitler. And it has significantly reduced the number of unemployed. But Hitler’s “economic miracle” was based explicitly, but not exclusively, on newly introduced anti-Semitic laws.

The Nuremberg Race Laws were the Nazis’ most famous anti-Jewish legislation. Adopted in 1935, they defined Jewishness as a race instead of a religion, stripped Jews of their citizenship, and imposed segregation between Jews and so-called Aryans.

The Nuremberg Laws were the legal framework that ultimately enabled the Holocaust. But long before Nuremberg, Hitler and the Nazis passed sweeping legislation explicitly targeting the role of German Jews in the economy.

Some of the first Nazi legislative acts were aimed at “strengthening the economy” by putting Germans back to work, and Hitler wanted to prevent Jews from taking stable, well-paid, state-assisted jobs, especially to unlock those opportunities. employment for non-residents. -German Jews. Thus, the Nazis drove Jewish professionals from jobs they already held and stifled future professional opportunities for anyone considered Jewish.

In April 1933, for example, less than three months after Hitler was appointed chancellor, the Nazis passed the Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service, which excluded Jews from civil service jobs. That same month, the Nazis passed a law aimed at reducing Jewish enrollment in schools and universities and restricting Jewish options for the practice of law and medicine.

Within months, the Nazis imposed strict legal limits on the ability of Jewish professionals to work with state or state-regulated entities. The list of stifling professional restrictions only grew in the following years, spanning the media, the military, education, business ownership and beyond.

Of course, removing one person from a job and replacing him with another does not reduce the number of unemployed people. So, in order to achieve their goal of reducing the unemployment rate, the Nazis redefined who counted as “German” and who qualified as “unemployed”.

Under the new laws, an unemployed non-Jewish German could officially be counted as “unemployed” (women were also excluded from the labor market). After 1933 he could increasingly rely on the Nazis to help him find employment often based on his demonstrated loyalty rather than his qualifications.

In contrast, an unemployed German Jew was not officially considered unemployed. After 1933 they became a burden on the state and were in some cases referred to as “labor intimidated” and sent to concentration camps.

But Hitler’s anti-Semitic economic laws did not simply deprive Jewish Germans of their employment opportunities. Jewish Germans driven out of the labor market quickly discovered that they were not entitled to any form of state aid, which also reduced the cost of state-funded social services, a double boon to the government. economic miracle of the Nazis.

By the time the Nuremberg Laws were enacted, virtually all anti-Semitic laws passed during the Nazi’s first two years in power had targeted the ability of German Jews to find work and earn a living in the booming economy. Hitler.

All the while, the Nazis (and quite a few influential businessmen, economists, journalists and politicians outside of Germany) were trumpeting Germany’s miraculous economic renaissance.

Of course, few praising Hitler mentioned that the economic recovery was the direct result of redefining a whole group of people outside of the economy. Little mentioned to this day, among people who see Hitler’s economy as proof that he did “good things” is that terror, abuse and brutality were major drivers of the economic recovery from the Nazis.

Far from showing that he “did a lot of good things,” Hitler’s economic rebound revealed the first signs of Nazi horrors to come.

Almost 90 years after the Nazis passed their first anti-Semitic laws, no one is suggesting (at least not until now) that we should prosecute genocide in order to improve the economy. But using economic ends to justify inhumane means – for example, displacing the poor for international sporting events, destroying the rainforest and displacing indigenous communities, or dismissing public health advice during a global pandemic remains terrifyingly common.

The latest news regarding Trump’s subconscious comment to John Kelly, while not surprisingly, further sheds light on the former president’s priorities. How long will we continue to justify inhumane means in the pursuit of good economic ends?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/08/07/trump-praised-hitlers-economic-miracle–and-thats-even-worse-than-it-sounds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos