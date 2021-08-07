Burt Jones to run for lieutenant governor of Georgia





Jones joined other senators in December on an amicus brief supporting Texas’ unsuccessful attempt to overturn the results in Georgia and other states and saw his Senate presidency fallen as a result.

In June, he participated in a tour of ballot review stations during a Republican-backed review of Joe Bidens’ victory in Arizona. He sought Trump’s approval, visiting the precinct of former President Mar-a-Lago this spring.

While Trump has not officially endorsed Jones, he ruled out earlier this summer from supporting the State Senate Pro Tem Butch Miller, a Republican who is also running for lieutenant governor. Trump called on strong and effective challengers to enter the Republican primary.

Miller relied on his close ties to the state’s GOP establishment, and his roots in the Republican stronghold of Gainesvill, to garner broad financial support for his candidacy. He said he raised nearly $ 2 million in the five weeks after entering the race, a significant sum for a down ticket contest.

Republican activist Jeanne Seaver also announced her intention to run for the post earlier this year.

Jones has raised his profile in Republican circles since the 2020 election through his promotion of Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud that the former president said cost him the Georgia election.

He recently received applause at an event in downtown Rome where supporters handed out Trump Won signs. And he was honored by Republican Party of Georgia Chairman David Shafer with a Warrior Award, citing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

– AJC editor Greg Bluestein contributed to this report in Rome.

