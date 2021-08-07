Journey of the Indian tricolor to Lal Chowk from 1992 to 2021

Before the Independence Day celebrations, the iconic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was illuminated in the colors of the Indian tricolor on Friday August 6. The development, which comes a day after the 2nd anniversary of the repeal of Section 370, was confirmed on Twitter by the mayor of Srinagar.

The official handle of the Mayor of Srinagar tweeted: “We lit up the clock tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lal Chowk in the colors of the tricolor before Independence Day. New clocks installed. Well done to the SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation) team. ” Following the assessment of the security situation, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hoists the Indian flag each year at the top of the Clock Tower. However, this is the first time that the clock tower has been illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag. Besides Lal Chowk, the Zero Bridge was also illuminated in the same way

We lit up the Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lal Chowk in the colors of the Habs before Independence Day. New clocks installed. Good work @SMC_Srinagar! pic.twitter.com/EKeFZX957o Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) August 6, 2021

Narendra Modi, the Ekta Yatra and the tricolor deployment at Lal Chowk

Lal Chowk is considered a highly sensitive area within the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The area, once under the control of Islamist separatists, is now easily accessible to residents of the city. At the height of Islamism in Jammu and Kashmir, ex-president of BJP Murali Manohar Joshi led the great ‘Ekta Yatra‘and hoisted the Indian tricolor at Lal Chowk. This was perhaps the most notable event of the flag raising in the chaotic place of Srinagar. The coordinator of the movement was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even then, he wasn’t just a party worker hitchhiking the yatra.

The Ekta Yatra started in Kanyakumari on December 11, 1991 and was to end on January 26 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the tricolor at Lal Chowk. And this yatra was conceived, planned and organized by Narendra Modi, then an active party activist and member of the party’s National Election Commission. He was appointed as president of the Yatra, and not just as a member of the party participating in the same. Modi had also worked in the organization of LK Advani’s Rath Yatra two years earlier. A video clip from this time shows the bravery, courage and determination of Prime Minister Modi against all threats to his life.

In a public address, he said: “The success of this yatra has shaken terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. There are posters on Lal Chowk threatening those who attempt to hoist the Indian tricolor there. They had challenged our value (reference to breast milk) and warned that such people would be killed by terrorists. Let me tell the terrorists now: Tomorrow is July 26th. There are only a few hours left. Let’s see who drank the breast milk (an open challenge to terrorists). As the story goes, the flag was hoisted the same day by Murali Manohar Joshi. When he finally unfurled the national flag in Lal Chowk on Republic Day in 1992, Narendra Modi was there right next to him, joining him in hoisting the flag.

The promise of the future: revocation of article 370 and impact

After hoisting the flag, the party chairman had introduced Narendra Modi, leader of an energetic and promising party in front of the press, recognizing his role in the organization of the Yatra. The revocation of Section 370 was devised by BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. And it wasn’t until Modi 2.0 that BJP’s long-held dream came true. In the manifesto, the BJP promised to repeal Article 370 of the State of Jammu and Kashmir which gave it special status. On August 5, the Union government led by the BJP kept its promise. The state was divided into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act. The decision entered into force on October 31, 2019.

As a direct consequence, stoning incidents recorded a drop of 87.13% in 2020 compared to 2019 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The data, presented by Police Director General (J&K) Dilbag Singh in January of this year, showed the impact that the repeal of Section 370 had on UT. Singh said: There were 255 stone throwing incidents in 2020 compared to incidents in 2019 and the year (2020), saw a drop of 87.31%. He further underlined that the public order situation is well under control. Our determination for 2021 is to strengthen and consolidate peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, no civilians have been killed in law enforcement incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. In a written response, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said relatives of these civilians, killed in terrorist attacks or crossfire between armed forces and terrorists, were compensated with one lakh. The Minister of State for Home Affairs also informed that the number of terrorist incidents has decreased considerably, following the repeal of article 370. The number of terrorist incidents in J&K in 2019, 2020 and 2021 (March 15 ) is 594, 244 and 21. respectively, he added. Today, as the Clock Tower lights up with tricolors, we must thank Narendra Modi for making the wacky dream possible in 1992 and 2021.