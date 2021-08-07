PVRI launches petition for Jokowi to remove Firli Bahuri





Jakarta, Gatra.com- The Institute for Democratic Study Public Virtue Research Institute (PVRI) regrets the attitude of the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who opposed the findings of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia (Ombudsman RI), relating to maladministration in the National Insight Testing Process (TWK) in order to transfer the status of employees from KPK to the State Civil Apparatus (ASN). The head of the Corruption Eradication Commission even accused the Indonesian ombudsman of the investigation as a form of maladministration. PVRI considers this to be further evidence of an anti-correction attitude that has weakened the KPK under the leadership of Firli Bahuri, chairman of the KPK. In response to the position of the KPK leadership, the Public Virtue Research Institute has launched a petition to urge Indonesian President Joko Widodo to immediately dismiss Firli Bahuri. “The KPK is weakening. Our anti-corruption perception index is low. The number and quality of KPK actions is decreasing. KPK leaders are also allowed to be involved in conflicts of interest. This must stop. We urge the president to remove the chairman from the KPK, “said Yansen Dinata, the initiator of the petition who is also a spokesperson. Speaking of PVRI, reported by a press release from the official website of PVRI on Saturday evening (7 / 8). “We invite citizens, anyone and anywhere, to voice this issue. The trick is to sign and distribute our petition through www.change.org/pecatfirli, so that this demand can reach the ears of the president, “he continued. “Instead of refusing and even attacking the Ombudsman, the KPK should focus on improving the substance, taking into account not only the Ombudsman’s conclusions, but also the civil society’s rejection of the TWK’s results,” said PVRI researcher Naufal Rofi said.

This democratic research institute said this neglect was concerning, given that Firli Bahuri had previously been surrounded by much controversy and often violated the code of ethics. This was proven by a series of reports from the IndonesiaLeaks team, where regarding TWK, Firli was early suspected of being “insistent” that the National Insight Test be carried out. In fact, it is also suspected that there are 21 names of employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission that Firli Bahuri has targeted who will not graduate from TWK. Of note, in May 2018, Firli had committed a serious ethics violation when he met the former governor of West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Tuan Guru Bajang Zainul Majdi, in the midst of an investigation into a case of corruption against the provincial government of NTB. In addition, in the alleged corruption case at PT Pelindo I, Firli also met with Commissioner Timbo Siahaan. And once met party officials while he was the KPK’s enforcement assistant in November 2018. He is also suspected of receiving tips in the form of discounts on helicopter rentals and accommodation at the KPK. ‘hotel.

