Clash of Alliances: a geopolitical churn is underway

We are witnessing a de facto clash between two emerging alliances, an alliance of democracies in the form of Quad 3.0 and the proposed Indo-Pacific Cooperation Organization (IPCO), and another emerging alliance of authorities that includes Putin Russia and Xi Jinpings China.

Civilizations do not die; they commit suicide. Where are the mighty Mayans and the great Inca civilizations now? Where is the great Persian civilization of Darius today? Empires have come and gone. The British Empire, the Dutch Empire, the French Empire, the Ottoman Empire, the Soviet Empire all disappeared. Why? Before answering these questions, we need to think about geopolitical realities. After World War II, the balance of power between the United States and the Soviet Union lasted until 1991, when the Cold War ended. After the end of the Cold War, the world experienced a period of emergence of unipolar hyperpower which led to the steadfast determination on the part of the losers to compete with the reigning hegemony. Both Russia and China in the 1990s realized that they had lost the geopolitical game when the United States de facto bombarded the torchbearers of the former Republic of Yugoslavia into oblivion. Subsequently, the Madelenes’ war in Kosovo led to the forced vivisection of Serbia against all norms. NATO was in continuous expansion after the Warsaw Pact was dissolved earlier on July 1, 1991. Russia could not protect its Orthodox Slavic brethren in Eastern Europe and Greece. China was deeply humiliated by the 1998 bombing of its United States embassy in Belgrade. It was the inflection point for Communist China to step up its military force to confront the United States. Despite being a friend of the United States at the time, China feverishly began to build the PLA’s offensive capabilities while biding its time. Meanwhile, the perpetual patronage of the Americas of a perpetually drunk Boris Yeltsin resulted in the national emergence of KGB spy Vladimir Putin as the Russian strongman who publicly mourned the loss of the Soviet Empire.

This scenario results in the formulation of the Primakov doctrine of the trilateral RIC (Russia-India-China) as a counterbalance force against the one and only Hyperpower. While the trilateral RIC, an interesting concept, had inherent limitations due to bilateral Indo-Chinese issues, we have seen the emergence of alliances like the SCO and the BRIC economic grouping as a counterbalance force against the dominant superpower. A resurgent China maneuvered the enlargement of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China) to the BRICS by unilaterally inviting South Africa, although it does not qualify by any parameters. In the process, China sterilized the India-sponsored trilateral IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa). As China’s economic boom began to cast shadows on the US economy after joining the WTO in 2000, China began to put in place new international instruments to challenge US supremacy and institutions of the United States. Bretton Woods. India did not want the BRICS to become a military alliance. Russia has started to play the role of China’s junior partner in the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) mechanism in Central Asia. A Smart Russia has worked hard to bring India into the SCO mechanism to counterbalance China.

In the 21st century, we are now witnessing a de facto military alliance between a resurgent China and a declining Russia to counterbalance the middle hegemony, the United States. The 2008 financial crisis was another inflection point where China felt emboldened to start challenging the United States and projecting its own might into the Asian theater. Relatively spared, the Dragon helped ASEAN countries in their balance of payments crisis, thus gaining goodwill. In the early 2010s, China offered to form a G-2 condominium with the United States, which was pushed back. China’s imperialist and expansionist behavior in the South China Sea, Sea of ​​Japan and West Philippine Sea, island building, forced occupation of islands, acquisition of military bases, occupation of land territories belonging to India and Bhutan caused consternation. These aggressive acts have also led India and other Asian countries to once again welcome the American presence in the Asian theater to counterbalance China. The Avatar Quad 3.0 has been reincarnated to address the growing Chinese military threat in the Indo-Pacific region. There is a synergistic alliance between Russia and China and emerging superficial mechanisms like CRIP (China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan), analogous to the BRICS.

What we are seeing is a de facto clash between two emerging alliances, an alliance of democracies in the form of Quad 3.0 and the Organization for Indo-Pacific Cooperation (IPCO) project and another emerging alliance of authoritarians that includes Putin Russia. and Xi Jinpings China. There is going to be a churning out of strategic relationships and Samudra Manthan leading to new allies and new configurations. What Samuel Huntington has called the Clash of Civilizations is unfolding before our very eyes, although the Awakening Doctrine prevents the majority of intellectuals and geopolitical experts from recognizing it. Euphemisms such as the symphony of civilizations or the concert of civilizations have been used in vain to cancel the notion of clash of civilizations. Huntington predicted a loose Western alliance in the face of a resurgent Sinic civilization in bed with Islamic civilization.

This alliance of authorities involves periodic alignments and realignments of Islamic countries both within and outside the WANA (West Asia North Africa) region. The now infamous so-called Arab Spring has contributed to the SUSHI (Sunni-Shiite) conflict and the Iranians are claiming the leadership of the Islamic world against the Sunni bloc led by Saudi Arabia. It was the SUSHI conflict that led to the separation of Sunni Turkey and a predominantly Sunni Syria led by Alawite (Shiite) strongman Bashar-Al Assad in the early 2000s. A secularized Turkey after the fall of the Ottoman Empire and under Kemal Atatürk was being integrated into NATO and the EU. The re-Islamization of Turkey under Erdogan rekindled Turkey’s caliphatic ambitions as the true heir to the Ottoman Empire. Of course, the power play in the OIC members resulted in the virtual fragmentation of the Islamic bloc into groups of countries led by Saudi Arabia and led by Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan moving away from Saudi Arabia. Arabia and seeking solace in Turkey’s claim. Caliphate. Turkey’s days in the NATO alliance are numbered as it pursues a foreign policy independent of NATO. Saudi Arabia, after decades of promoting Wahhabi extremism and jihadist terrorism in collaboration with Pakistan, is attempting to de-Wahhabite its governing institutions under the leadership of new Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. The Wahhabi movement has become so entrenched that Saudi Arabia will find it difficult to shake off deeply internalized Wahhabi doctrine. We are witnessing more deeply Wahhabi countries like Turkey, Pakistan and perhaps Malaysia siding with the alliance of the authoritarians, while the cradle of Wahhabi civilization, Saudi Arabia, tries to break out of the shackles. of Wahhabism in a very slow and controlled manner. Since Islamic nations remain subject to geopolitical flows, who will be the torchbearer of Wahhabi extremism remains an open question. What is certain is that the alliance of authoritarians is courting Wahhabi extremism in a cowardly marriage of convenience against the alliance of democracies.

Loyalties change rapidly in Southeast Asia based on geopolitical interests. The Philippines was traditionally an ally of the United States, which flirted with Xi Jinping’s China during Dutertes’ reign. The same Philippines under the same president have realized the gravity of their mistakes and are trying to return to the democratic alliance led by the United States. ASEAN members are too traumatized and overwhelmed by the Chinese dragon dance demonstration and unable to take a position on a code of conduct (COC) for the South China Sea. Bulk economy groupings and alphabet soups are the daily special on the menu. The TTP became CPTTP, the dragon ditched the APFTA and embraced the RCEP, while India avoided the Dragon’s tighter economic embrace in the RCEP. The United States has decided to stay away from the TTP, the RCEP and also the CPTTP under the mercurial Trump.

Once the geopolitical churning is over, we will likely witness another bipolar worldview, an Alliance of Democracies (AOD) in the Indo-Pacific region with the supporting pillars of Quad 3.0, IPCO, ASEAN, ARF, ANZUS, CPTPP and may -be, the RCEP, while a China-led alliance of authoritarians with Russia as a junior partner and the most Wahhabi Islamic nations in bed with the Alliance of Authoritarians (AOA). There is bound to be a conflict of interest between these two competing worldviews. Make no mistake. The story never ends. There is never a power vacuum in strategic space. Westphalian nations will continue to play geopolitical games. The clash of civilizations will transform into a clash of geopolitical alliances providing a fig leaf to the awakening of the world. Map changes will be seen as a result of this hot and latent clash of alliances. States in transition like the former Republic of Yugoslavia disappeared in the 1990s after the end of the Cold War. Now the turn will be for Pakistan as we know it to disappear, and the possible bifurcation of Afghanistan into a greater Pakhtoonistan and a predominantly Shiite rump in northern Afghanistan. New nations like Balochistan, Kurdistan, Sindhu-Desh, Tibet and East Turkestan could become viable independent entities with Taiwan, Manchuria and Greater Mongolia, while the federation of Malaysia disintegrates into independent Sabah and Sarawak on the island of Borneo with the peninsular rump of the Malaysian Nation remaining. Myanmar might not survive as a nation in its current topography with the emergence of small ethnic states. The UK could disintegrate into a little England, an independent Scotland and a merger of Northern Ireland with the Irish Republic to form a united Ireland. The end result of this clash of alliances will lead to military overextension of the Dragon. Burdened by the 4-2-1 problem, the aging population, lack of young workers and a very high debt-to-GDP ratio, will eventually lead to the disintegration of the Chinese Empire. Once deprived of its Chinese godfathers, the Kim dynasty will fall into oblivion, creating a unified Korean peninsula. The fall of the Chinese Empire will see the emergence of a stronger and united Korean nation, following the fall of the Kim Dynasty. The end result of the clash of alliances will be a defeat of Wahhabism, political Islam and jihadist terrorism. Is this too much wishful thinking or a pragmatic geopolitical prediction? Only time will tell.

Dr A. Adityanjee is Chairman of the Strategic Affairs Council.