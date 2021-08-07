Commentary: Biden and Trump share a dangerous habit | Remark





Is a President of the United States who blatantly defies the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that should at least be discouraged or frowned upon?

Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to President Joe Bidens CDC’s last-minute illegal decision to extend a moratorium on evictions that will certainly be overturned by the courts, the answer is emphatically no.

At the same time that we are constantly being told that, say, a Texas election bill banning drive-thru voting or Tucker Carlsons latest monologue represents a disastrous democratic setback, hardly any of Bidens’ allies oppose. to a measure that represents exactly the sort of authoritarian one-sided rule practiced by authoritarians everywhere.

Indeed, the manual work of Bidens is celebrated. What can he do as a follow-up? Suspend habeas corpus? Quarter of the troops in the houses of the peoples?

Bidens’ movement is part of a coin with similar executive takeovers by his immediate predecessors. It does not improve matters; in fact, it is worse. This means that executive anarchy becomes an ingrained part of our system. In itself, Bidens’ movement is particularly glaring.

Then-President Donald Trump initially issued a moratorium on evictions, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with its own moratorium and extensions, even suffering setbacks in court.

There was never a mandate for all of this. The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit wrote that the legal theory advanced by the government would grant the CDC director quasi-dictatorial power.

In the Supreme Court, there were four votes to immediately block the moratorium. While Brett Kavanaugh wanted to let the moratorium expire on his own, he stipulated that clear and specific authorization from Congress (via new legislation) would be required for the CDC to extend the moratorium beyond July 31.

Ah, yes permission from Congress. What a revolutionary concept.

This is how American democracy is supposed to work: if you have the votes to pass something through the House and Senate, and the President signs it, the measure becomes law (assuming it is not unconstitutional. ). If you don’t have the voice, it doesn’t become law.

Given all the talk of late about how our democracy might go into agony, one would expect there to be a renewed commitment to this part of the democratic process.

Even the White House briefly appeared on board. In light of the Supreme Court ruling, White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently said, the president is calling on Congress to extend the moratorium on evictions.

Then, a funny thing happened: nothing. According to news reports, around a dozen of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’s colleagues opposed an extension. Thus, a majority of the peoples’ representatives were against; democracy had spoken.

That should have been the end, especially since the White House said it looked for legal justification for an exemption and found none.

When Biden turned the tide and asked the CDC to issue another extension, it was, incredibly, explicit that most constitutional scholars say he is not likely to pass the constitutional rally.

It is not often that a President of the United States admits that he affirmatively violated his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution, but Biden did and received much praise from leaders in the United States. Congress of his own party.

Even though they have custody of the branch of government that is supposed to pass laws, Senators Chuck Schumer and Pelosi were absolutely delighted that the head of the executive branch had, once again, effectively passed a law on his own. .

The real test of dedication to our system is whether officials honor it even when it produces undesirable results, or if they try to find extra-legal workarounds. Trump failed this test miserably after the last election, and Democrats, as they did under then-President Barack Obama, are showing they are okay with unconstitutional governance as long as it produces their favorite results.

Remember this at their next talk on How to Protect American Democracy.

Rich Lowry is editor of National Review.

