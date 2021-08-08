View: e-RUPI will ensure watertight DBT delivery, bridging divisions





The e-RUPI vouchers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched are an important initiative of his government. It will ensure the transfer of benefits in a “tight” and transparent manner to citizens and, as the Prime Minister said, “is a symbol of how India is advancing in connecting people’s lives with technology.” When the Modi government came to power in 2014, there were rampant leaks in the government’s delivery mechanism and the benefits of social assistance schemes were not reaching target people effectively. The first task Modiji set for himself was to streamline the delivery mechanism, without leaks in the form of corruption or otherwise. Its landmark Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative involving the JAM trinity of opening Jandhan accounts, linking these to Aadhar and mobile numbers for online money transfer, has been hailed by the World Bank as one of the most effective financial inclusion programs in the world. Using financial technologies to revolutionize the life of ordinary people is an ambitious project of the PM. It encourages startups to innovate and offer solutions using artificial intelligence, data exploration and processing. Creating an ecosystem of startups through tax breaks and making investable funds available, the government’s roadmap is clear. Programs are available to link the university and industrial interface, via the Atal DIY lab and the Atal innovation mission. She has also organized and supported Innovation Hackathons and streamlined the patent regime. Fintech innovations and solutions have revolutionized the financial ecosystem. Of the 32 Indian unicorns, nine are in fintech.

This digital transformation has helped reduce the technological divide between the rich and the poor, and the urban and rural population. The creation of an Internet connectivity ecosystem at the Panchayat level and the establishment of IT service centers under the Digital-India platform have helped to make people’s lives easier. By using technology, the Modi government keeps its promise of minimum government and maximum governance. Technology-driven solutions reduce human intervention and subjectivity in decision-making and implementation, and help reduce corruption. Digital India initiatives such as GST, virtual electronic assessment, government electronic market platform, digital locker, DBT, payment applications such as BHIM, e-mandis, PSB loans in 59 minutes, startup ecosystem, Aarogya Setu and CoWIN, fastag and now, the right e-RUPI have helped transform the life of the common man. The government transferred 17.5 lakh crore to targeted beneficiaries under 300 programs and saved 1.78 lakh crore by preventing them from falling into the wrong hands. This year, he transferred 86,000 crore to farmers’ accounts as a minimum support price, and large amounts under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samaan Nidhi. The e-RUPI voucher is an innovative instrument for transferring funds to the targeted person for a specific purpose. When the government issues the voucher, it ensures that the fund is used for specific purposes. It works like a prepaid gift certificate, redeemable in service centers, and provides connectivity for the service sponsor, beneficiary and provider on a digital platform. Once this program is implemented by private organizations and individuals, they are assured that the fund is used at their discretion. It can be used for CSR activities by companies, donations by charities and individuals for third party support. The government works on a push model, where programs are announced and targets set, making officials accountable for implementation, instead of the pull model where citizens had to chase after ministries. Prime Minister Modi worked to identify a problem, develop a technological solution to solve it, integrate stakeholders into it and establish a performance matrix for evaluation and accountability for implementation. efficient work. The writer is the national spokesperson for the BJP.



