The government is committed to facilitating investors: Razak Dawood – Business





Posted on Aug 08, 2021 12:16 AM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Razak Dawood said on Saturday the government was fully committed to providing the best possible package of incentives for foreign and local investors.

He added that the facilitation of investors would stimulate industrial production to strengthen the national economy which promised better living conditions to poor segments of society.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) office here.

The prime minister’s adviser also reviewed the progress of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC), Punjab’s first megaproject under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Informing the advisor, FIEDMC President Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the AIIC project was being executed on a fast-track basis on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said gas, electricity, water and basic infrastructure facilities, civic center, etc. required for new industrial units had been provided.

He informed the advisor that around 20 industrial units had started production which covered a third of the land in the first phase of the industrial city of Allama Iqbal, while the rest would be put into operation by the end of the year. year.

He said the prime minister had ordered to minimize the time allotment of industrial land to foreign and local investors, in addition to all investors should also be facilitated through a one-stop shop.

He said the 3,300-acre AIIC project was being completed on an expressway that included a furniture town, a clothing park, a modern business center and the world’s largest shopping mall. exhibition to display Made in Pakistan products to attract local and overseas buyers.

An amount of Rs 7.5 billion had so far been spent for the completion of the first phase of CNA, he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that according to the transparent policy of the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, industrial plots were allocated to industries based on export, imports of substitute industries and relocation of local industries.

On this occasion, Razak Dawood expressed his satisfaction with the pace of development and progress of this project achieved so far and also appreciated the efforts of the President of the FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq in this regard.

