The values ​​of global political leadership

Panaji: The values ​​enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations are peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity.

Ultimately, it’s about values. We want the world our children inherit to be defined by the values ​​enshrined in the United Nations Charter: peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity, said Antonio Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations.

Indeed, I agree with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Ultimately, it is about values. The values ​​embodied by our world political leaders who will decide the fate of the world and faith in the world.

Two leaders have made headlines in world politics in recent years. A Narendra Modi from India. The other Xi Jinping from China.

I was a strong believer in Narendra Modi’s work even before he became Prime Minister of India. I admired his work as Chief Minister of Gujarat. I admire his work now as Prime Minister of India. It embodies the principles of leadership of integrity, professionalism and respect for diversity.

With India being a nation of cultural, ethnic and religious diversity and the nation poised to evolve in the global socio-economic and political space, it needed a leader to lead its people with conviction in the country. and his people.

Political growth in India is often linked to political heritage. Modi is not a leader born of political aristocracy or political nepotism. He is a leader who comes from the Indian people and who is now the hope of the Indian people.

The evolution and political rise of Narendra Modis which led him to occupy the chair of the Indian Prime Minister are a source of inspiration for young Indians, because they teach us that if Modi, who once worked as a chaiwala, can through hard work, commitment and self-discipline become the leader of a nation as diverse as India, then an ordinary man can aspire to lead India in the future as well.

Indians admire Modi because they see him as one of them. An ordinary man leader born from the quarrels of the ordinary man in life.

For a long time, influential political positions coveted in India were the birthrights of those who belonged to the political aristocracy or to people who worked under the political aristocracy. Modi shattered this legacy when he became Prime Minister of India in the first term and when people voted for the BJP in the second term.

The Indian people are convinced that under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India will rise to the center of the world stage.

Modi is, as the old saying goes, a rough diamond. With each passing day, this diamond from the heart of India, from the house of an ordinary man, shines all over the world.

Some political leaders are born into a position of political leadership. This is not a phenomenon attributed to India alone. It is also observed all over the world.

Chinese political leader Xi Jinping is one example. He comes from the political aristocracy and this has dominated his arrogant and self-righteous approach to politics in China and it has sullied China’s relationship with the world.

Xi Jinping is a dictator. There is no other way to describe the President of the People’s Republic of China. More than people around the world, Xi Jinping is leading the Chinese people to an abyssal abyss. He creates a nation of Chinese zombies. Soon, and unfortunately, the Chinese will become outcasts on the world stage.



The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) strives to position Xi Jinping as a world leader with a people-centered approach to global issues. But if you study deeper, you will see that under Xi Jinping, China has become a rogue nation in the eyes of the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic and China’s failure to work as a global team and deal with the global health crisis are wide open to the world. China continues to deny its role in the SARS-CoV-2 leak, but with each passing day new evidence is exposing China’s hand and the Wuhan virology lab leak under Chinese military control.

China lied to the world and it has resulted in the deaths of millions of people and caused insurmountable suffering all over the world, both socially and economically.

The quintessential difference between Modi and Xi Jinping as world leaders is that Modis’ decisions are driven by his commitment to bring India to world heights and Xi Jinping’s decisions are driven by his personal ambition to be recognized. as a powerful world leader. However, both are positioning themselves as a leader of the people.

Modi wants to leave a legacy of India, Xi Jinping wants to leave a legacy of Xi Jinping.

As a world leader, I see that Modis’ political leadership embodies the values ​​of peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity. The values ​​enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Most of Prime Minister Modi’s political rivals have bitterly tried to tarnish Modis’ image by discrediting his committed work for peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity.

Their goal is to present Modi as a dictator. On the contrary, he is far from being a dictator. He is just an Indian committed to India and its people. Its sometimes harsh and unexpected decisions have always been in the best interests of the Indian people. And the Indian people have wholeheartedly supported him in most of his bold decisions.

If you look at China, the Chinese people live in fear. They dare not challenge Xi Jinping’s decisions or that of the CCP. There is no freedom. There are no human rights. There is no respect. There is no justice. There is no tolerance. There is no peace. Xi Jinping’s leadership is a parody of the values ​​of the United Nations. But, more importantly, China under Xi Jinping doesn’t care about United Nations values. He only adheres to the ambition of one man, Xi Jinping.

As the world of global politics evolves and changes, as nations face unforeseen social, environmental and economic challenges, we must depend on political leaders with values ​​of peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity.

Our global political leaders must uphold the principles of integrity, professionalism and respect for global diversity. Leaders who put humanity at the forefront of humanity in their individual nations and of humanity across the world.

Power in the hands of world leaders without values ​​is dangerous for the world. The Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of SARS-CoV-2 are an example of the dangers of a political leader’s power and greed. No matter what China tells the world, the world knows that China, in its thirst for world domination under the political leadership of Xi Jinping, has unleashed its ambitious biological warfare plan on the world with the Covid-19 pandemic.

China will forge ahead with its bully policy in Asia and the world, while India will forge ahead with its values ​​as a world peacemaker asserting its influence on global issues with force. and solidarity. It is because of the difference in his political leadership.

Ultimately, Narendra Modi will leave a legacy to India, India and India while Xi Jinping will leave China in ruins.

At this point, world political leaders would be reluctant to confront China’s political might. Ultimately, they will have to choose a side between China and the United States. If the United States needs to bolster its status as a global superpower, it should downsize China, and the global Covid-19 health crisis is the smoking gun it needed. If the Eagle fails to tame the Dragon, then the Dragon’s fire will engulf the world, rendering the Eagle’s power unimportant.

India, however, although it seems to be waiting on the sidelines, as the two global giants vie for global supremacy, in the near future it will take center stage due to its political leadership in Narendra Modi and because of its India-centric Values.

The Tiger does not sleep, it simply keeps a close watch on the animals of the jungle, biding its time.

Savio Rodrigues is the founder and editor-in-chief of Goa Chronicle.