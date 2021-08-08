Donald Trump again castigates Mitch McConnell and calls infrastructure a ‘gift’ to Democrats





Former President Donald Trump has again taunted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a bipartisan infrastructure bill makes its way through the Senate.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Saturday shared a statement via Twitter that reiterated the former president’s opposition to the infrastructure package as the Senate considers it further this weekend.

McConnell was one of 17 Republicans who voted to move the bill forward on June 28, and there is a strong possibility that the Senate will approve the $ 1,000 billion package, which was negotiated by the White House. and a bipartisan group of senators.

Trump’s statement said: “Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace. If Mitch McConnell were smart, which we have seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package. “

The debt ceiling refers to the need for Congress to approve an increase in the federal government’s borrowing authority. Once considered a formality, it has sometimes become in recent years a point of partisan division.

“This is a 2,700-page bill that no one could have read – they would need to take speed reading lessons,” the statement continued.

“It’s a gift to the Democratic Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell and some RINOs, who have no idea what they’re doing.”

His comments mark his latest criticism of McConnell, which Trump has consistently targeted in recent months.

The statement went on to criticize the details of the bill.

“There’s very little infrastructure in all of these pages. Instead, they track your driving so they can tax you. It’s Joe Biden’s form of gas tax but much bigger, much more high and, notice my words, much worse. They want to follow you everywhere you go and watch everything you do! “

NEW!

President Trump: “Joe Bidens’ infrastructure bill is a disgrace. If Mitch McConnell were smart, which we haven’t seen any evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.

It is a 2,700-page bill that no one could have read. pic.twitter.com/B9YJmVEgK0

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 7, 2021

According to The Drive.com, Trump appears to be referring to a provision in the infrastructure bill that would allow a per-mile road tax that would track driver mileage information.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party in the next elections in 2022 and 2024. It will be very difficult for me to support someone stupid enough to vote for this deal,” continued Trump’s press release.

“The good news is that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party will lose all credibility with this endorsement. [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy and members of the Republican House appear to be against the bill. If he can’t be killed in the Senate, maybe he dies in the House! “

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and several progressive members have suggested they would oppose the infrastructure package, so its defeat in the House is possible.

Trump’s statement went on to further criticize McConnell “playing directly” in the hands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Whether it’s the House or the Senate, think twice before approving this terrible deal,” Trump said.

“Republicans should wait until after the Midterms when they have all the strength they need to get a good deal, but remember, you already have the card, it’s called the debt ceiling, which the Democrats have given us. constantly threatened. “

Newsweek asked McConnell for comment.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to a question during a press conference following a political lunch on Capitol Hill August 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump slammed McConnell in a statement opposing the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Saturday. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-infrastructure-gift-democrats-1617171

