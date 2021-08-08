PTI responds to PML-N claims that Pakistan’s economy is ruined





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf recently denied PML-N’s accusations against it regarding the plummeting Pakistani economy. With a full comparison between FY2021 and FY2018, the PTI ended frequent complaints from PML-N that Imran Khan had robbed Pakistan.

The comparison is based on statistical data from the State Bank of Pakistan and wraps around Twitter with the official PTI Twitter account sharing it.

According to the analysis, Pakistan’s economic performance for FY2021 under the PTI was comparatively better. According to statistics, PTI exported $ 25.3 billion worth of goods, while PML-N exported $ 23.2 billion. Textile exports also grew by over $ 1 billion under the TNP.

Read more: Pakistan’s Textile Exports: Growth and Trends

Moreover, along with Prime Minister Khan’s vision for a digital Pakistan, the country’s information technology (IT) exports also increased to reach $ 2.12 billion. Under PML-N, they were only $ 1.06 billion.

During the rule of the ITPs, Pakistan recorded the highest remittances on record, the prime minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said in a statement. With an increase of 34% from last year, in 2021 Pakistan’s remittances hit record highs of $ 29.4 billion. Even Prime Minister Khan took to Twitter to personally thank Pakistanis overseas for this remarkable achievement.

The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled. You sent over $ 2 billion for 10 consecutive months despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances reached $ 2.7 billion in March, 43% more than last year. So far this fiscal year, your remittances have increased by 26%. We thank you

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2021

In addition, foreign exchange reserves also improved significantly to reach $ 24.4 billion, from just $ 16 billion in 2017-18.

Pakistan’s economic performance under PTI

One of the accusations that PML-N and PPP frequently make against the PTI is that under Prime Minister Khan, Pakistan took on the highest debt.

Imran Khan had promised to free Pakistan from the debt trap, but since coming to power he has buried Pakistan under massive loans, taking the begging bowl wherever he goes, Bilawal Bhutto said in a statement in May. .

However, according to figures shared in the analysis, Pakistan’s debt under three years of PTI was $ 21 billion, while under PML-N it was $ 30 billion.

Read more: G-20 grants major debt relief to Pakistan

Pakistan’s total debt has increased by 24 trillion rupees over the past 10 years. The ratio of total debt to GDP was 86.3% and public debt to GDP was 72.1% at the end of the PMLN government. Inflation in the first year of the PTI is 7% compared to 8.6% of the PMLN. – @Hammad_Azhar refutes fugitive Ishaq Dar’s propaganda pic.twitter.com/13sZy9daXt

– PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2019

PTI even collected very high tax revenues for fiscal year 2021. PTI’s tax revenues amounted to $ 4,372 billion, more than PML-N’s $ 3,844.

FBR raised more than 410 billion rupees during the month of July, exceeding the initial target for the month by 22%. This is further proof that under the leadership of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Pakistan is moving forward!

– PTI (@PTIofficial) July 31, 2021

PML-N accusations against Prime Minister Khan

Members of the PML-N have frequently accused the PTI government of corruption. Most recently, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi categorically stated that Prime Minister Khan’s government was corrupting. He also said that if he was named president of the NAB, he would provide unprecedented evidence of corruption.

Read more: Appoint me NAB President: Shahid Khaqan

Miftah Ismail is also very vocal with his criticism of PTI. Last year, Miftah Ismail tweeted a scorecard on PTI, which was retweeted by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PTIE Dashboard Sugar scam: Corruption Scam Atta: Corruption + Incompetence Medical scam: Corruption High cost and LNG shortage: Incompetence + Negligence Pesh BRT: Corruption + Incompetence Highest budget deficit: Incompetence + Indifference Highest circular debt: Incompetence

– Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) December 13, 2020

Miftah Ismail recently retweeted a Business Recorder article on the poverty line in Pakistan. According to the article, currently 40% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. Members of the PML-N remain consistent with their account of Pakistan’s dire economic conditions under the PTI.

Maryam Nawaz too often attacks Prime Minister Khan and his initiatives for the Pakistani economy. Earlier this year, she called Imran Khan “the greatest thief”. She also called PTI’s foreign funding case “the biggest fraud in Pakistan’s history.”

The opposition’s accusation rose dramatically after the PTI’s budget was announced. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif joined together to accuse the PTI of distorting the numbers to present a successful picture of the Pakistani economy.

“All the opposition parties in parliament have decided that we will give the government a hard time and expose it, the false numbers they have shown and the distortion [in numbers] they did it, ”said Shehbaz Sharif.

Read more: Budget FY22: Good start but still a long way to go

However, with recent comparative analyzes of the economic performance of the PTI and the PML-N, the PTI may be on the verge of denigrating the opposition’s claims.

