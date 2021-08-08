Moeldoko Somasi ICW Gegara Ivermectin and Jokowi invited to take action





Jakarta – Executive Director of Lokataru Law and Human Rights Office Haris Azhar | make comments regarding the presidential chief of staff, Moeldoko, who sent a subpoena to Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) concerning the conclusions regarding the promotion of medicines Ivermectin. He asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to act. Haris said ICW’s findings regarding Moeldoko’s alleged involvement in ivermectin promotion were part of the community’s control over government officials. According to him, it would not be good if Moeldoko finally sued ICW because of the ICW study. “(ICW) does not need a summons. It would be better if ICW’s conclusions were followed correctly, it could be by Moeldoko’s superior, namely the president,” Haris told reporters on Saturday ( 7/8/2021). According to Haris, Jokowi could ask the Mediator of the Republic of Indonesia (ORI) to examine Moeldoko. This must be done to prove that ICW’s conclusions are true or not. “The president can ask the mediator to verify. ICW’s findings are included in the process of reviewing Moeldoko’s relationship with the company, not even those of ICW under review,” Haris said. Moeldoko Somasi ICW Presidential Chief of Staff, Moeldoko, sent a second subpoena to ICW with 3 x 24 hours. ICW was asked to prove the allegations and to apologize or withdraw the statements regarding the findings relating to the promotion of ivermectin and the rice export trade. Otherwise, Moeldoko will report ICW to the police. “We give 3×24 hours enough time. Mr. Moeldoko is very nice, he said there is enough time. Don’t say that we are arbitrary, if 1×24 hours is not enough, we will give 3×24 hours. C “It is important that he can prove it or not. Do not bring any charges,” Moeldoko’s lawyer Otto Hasibuan said on Thursday (5/8). “If yesterday we gave 1×24 hours, maybe it wasn’t enough even though they had actually investigated for a month, Mr Moeldoko said give him another chance, give him a chance to prove whether Mr. Moeldoko is right or ICW is right, “he added. Read more on the next page: Watch videos “ICW opens to resolve issues with Moeldoko by deliberation“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5674099/moeldoko-somasi-icw-gegara-ivermectin-jokowi-diminta-bertindak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos