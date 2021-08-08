Cuomo to step down after going through five stages of mourning





Andrew Cuomo had a whole year. Just a few months ago, he was billed as the noblest, boldest and sexiest governor in American history, credited with guiding us through the darkest days of the pandemic.

Last week our governor Emmy winner and million dollar author was seen sitting moody by the pool, pondering the landscaping, wondering where it all went wrong. Cuomos triumphs over COVID-19 once the subject of universal acclaim was in fact a documented disaster, with at least 15,000 nursing home deaths responsible for his policy of insisting broken care facilities admit vulnerable people who are contagious.

After Trump’s election defeat, the wall of silence over Cuomos’ missteps began to crumble and growls against the nursing home debacle started to gain attention outside conservative news circles. by cable.

At that point, a trickle of allegations emerged about Cuomo as an unwelcome sexual predator. Women who worked for him or who met him in public situations told of a harmful and practical pattern of behavior perhaps not as monstrous as Harvey Weinsteins, but certainly shady and in violation of the stated beliefs and official policies of the governors. .

At this point, everyone agrees that Cuomo needs to step down for everyone – that is, except Cuomo himself, who is hoping he can get over this despite all the signs.

The governor appears to be grappling with the famous five stages of mourning, first articulated by Elisabeth Kbler-Ross to describe how people grapple with the news that they are dying or face an equally profound shock for the system.

Cuomo tried to disparage his accusers by making them sound crazy.Robert Miller

I bring you Cuomos Five Stages of Grief:

Denial. Andrew Cuomo is a master of the art of insisting that reality is not as it appears to everyone. Throughout the pandemic, he has reiterated that he has done nothing wrong, hiding the data, changing definitions and obscuring the meaning of his own policies. He criticized nursing home operators for not having enough supplies on hand. Donald Trump caused the COVID epidemic in New York City, Cuomo said in September 2020.

After his former aide Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo last December of sexual harassment just weeks after receiving his Emmy, the governor began his litany of denials. This is simply not true, he said. All of his 11 accusers, it seems, were wrong.

Anger. How dare they? In response to accusations of harassment, the Cuomo team took action to avenge the betrayal of its leaders. Cuomo enlisted the ultra-feminist Times Up team to craft a smear strategy against his accusers, leaking confidential employee files and hinting that they were mad stalkers. Cuomo has personally called on lawmakers who have criticized his COVID actions and said he will destroy them. Anger is the governor’s base state anyway, so it came naturally.

Cuomo admits his affection was a misunderstanding.Robert Miller

To negotiate. OK, some mistakes were made. The governor now concedes that his utterly innocent gestures of affection may have been misinterpreted by their reluctant recipients. Cuomos’ assistants put together a slideshow of all the many hugs and kisses he has long provided from near and far. It’s not his fault that a bunch of stuffy women weren’t receptive to his gemtlichkeit. Have they ever seen one of those Kiss me I’m Italian! T-shirts they sell in Coney Island?

Depression. This appears to be where the Love Gov is currently located. Hiding from the press. Snuggling up with its increasingly smaller suite, like a bunker. Fingering his executive seal cufflinks. You wonder where it all went wrong.

Cuomo hid with his assistants, wondering how it all went so wrong.Hans Pennink

Acceptance. Resignation is inevitable. Accepting his precipitous fall and acknowledging his own role will occupy the rest of Andrew Cuomo’s life. It will require him to endure ego death on a scale unprecedented in the spiritual history of mankind.

Yet don’t count it. It may take a while after he leaves office, give him eight months, but expect to see a reformed and penitent Andrew Cuomo come out of a PR chrysalis soon enough, likely with a new book to sell. You can’t keep a good man down.

Seth Barron is editor-in-chief of The American Mind and author of the new book, The Last Days of New York (Humanix Books), now available.

