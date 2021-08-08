Dr Firdous Awan will likely be appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister again





LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is expected to be given the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, reliable sources told Bol News on Saturday.

The sources revealed that Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar himself asked Dr Firdous to step down as special assistant to the CM, which is why his resignation was also immediately accepted.

CM Punjab was not happy with their performance as SACM and, in fact, they didn’t even speak to each other for a while, a senior CM House official told Bol News.

He maintained that Dr Firdous never paid attention to Buzdar’s advice and instructions and that the chief minister saw no improvement in his attitude. This is why she was somewhat confined to her office without access to the CM or her office for several days, the sources added.

The CM has had many complaints against Dr Firdous including the way she has used advertising funds, the lack of projection of Punjab development projects, the rejection of CM advice, politics and lobbying against her colleagues.

CM Buzdar was upset because Firdous was acting as a federal information minister and not the provincial information officer, the sources said.

Another senior official, close to people around CM, told Bol News that the involvement of Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar and his family in the deterioration of ties between Dr Firdous and Buzdar cannot be ruled out as he is from the riding of Dr. Firdouss and managed to win the PP. -38 by-elections.

Sources said Chaudhry Ahsan, who is also the son-in-law of CM Principal Secretary Tahir Khurshid, is considering a seat in the National Assembly in the next general election. They further said that the Ahsans family were trying to convince the chief minister to give them a party ticket to run in the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to Bol News that Dr Firdous would likely be given the role at the center as SAPM by the Prime Minister. It is highly likely that she will be appointed SAPM on Social Protection, but the final decision on her assignment would be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself, the official said.

Sources added that the PM is satisfied with its performance and also appreciated its role in the recent victory of the by-elections of the PP-38 Sialkot.

