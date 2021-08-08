Politics
A brave new dystopian world
Some have refused to heed warnings about the pandemic. Now massive forest fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean, following major flooding in northern Europe, are ringing alarm bells.
No one is safe if we are not all safe, we have learned from the pandemic. Now the implications of new man-made disasters are being felt. First, extreme weather events will be a more frequent part of our lives. Second, our interdependence is inextricable. It’s not enough to clean your own yard if your neighbor doesn’t do the same and the forest around you isn’t protected. It is not even enough if your country has done all it should nationally if the planet is facing the impact of extreme and catastrophic climate change.
This world of planetary crises requires that we reexamine everything, starting from the basics, from home. From how we build in forests without proper building codes and fire safety zones, to acres of dead biomass that no one is cleaning up, responsibilities are scattered and overlapping. The lack of long-term sustainable development planning, or contingency plans for emergencies that will now arise more and more often.
In addition, the basics are no longer enough. They are a necessary but not sufficient condition to prevent the worst from happening.
Scientific data shows that the proliferation of severe weather phenomena is due to anthropogenic climate change.
Even large developed countries alone do not have the power to tackle such global challenges on their own, as we have seen with Germany drowning in deadly floods and mega-fires that engulfed vast regions. from California.
It is clear that we have before us existential challenges with cross-border, supranational and global dimensions.
They demand the strengthening of transnational cooperation, an international system organized on the basis of multilateral institutions, agreements and rules, to protect the common public goods on which the well-being and survival of each of us depend on. this planet. It is precisely the environment that calls for European solidarity and a strong global European Union.
Serving as a catalyst for international cooperation, the common threat of natural disasters brings us all together. Just as the diplomacy of the 1999 earthquake facilitated the Greek-Turkish rapprochement, forest fires in both countries are temporarily melting the ice. (Of course, nationalist reflexes die hard, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quick to blame the Kurds for the fires. Under his rule, Turkey devoted all of its resources to proxy wars, but none. to its own firefighting planes.)
A thermal dome has settled over the Mediterranean, trapping extremely high temperatures in a catastrophic spiral. Extreme heat waves have triggered mega-fires and released high levels of carbon dioxide, further exacerbating global warming.
We have experienced the Mediterranean as a region of political rivalries, the concurrent exploitation of energy resources and conflicts. It is above all a space of very close and indissoluble interdependence. As the most developed country in the Eastern Mediterranean, both a member of NATO and the European Union, Greece must play a leading role in making the region a region of transnational cooperation and energy transition. and sustainable development. Including everyone and excluding none. The European Green Deal provides the framework and the EU the positive force. This is the appropriate context (EU institutions, international law, multilateral cooperation) in which Greece retains a comparative advantage to take leadership initiatives.
At the national level, the new extreme threats require a new repertoire of political and public accountability. They require the mobilization of forces (parties, local communities, companies, social partners) to build a new consensus which will allow the country to guard against new catastrophic threats. And in this regard, new technologies and business innovation must be oriented towards the needs of ecological balance and sustainable development.
The new global threats map restructures politics within states, revealing new dividing lines. In the Western world, it is the cross-party forces of science and rationality against the deniers of science, vaccines, climate change, and empirical truth itself. In the mature American republic, the latter invades Congress. In Europe, they threaten public health and fundamental democratic gains.
It will take a lot of courage, including political courage, to meet the challenges of this new dystopian world of man-made natural disasters. We will need to learn a lot and unlearn some more.
George Pagoulatos is Professor at the Athens University of Economics and Business and Director General of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).
