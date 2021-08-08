William Lloyd Think twice before rejecting Biden’s agenda





August 7 People in our region should think twice before dismissing President Joe Biden’s agenda as a socialist.

By definition, socialism means government ownership, management or control of factories, farms and other means of production. Biden did not offer this. What he proposed was to put more money in the hands of ordinary people.

Due to the COVID relief law Biden passed in Congress in March, most Americans have already received $ 1,400 in direct payments from the federal government. Most families with children began to receive additional federal payments each month, and Pennsylvanians were spared an increase in state taxes.

Although former President Donald Trump advocated payments of $ 1,400 before stepping down, Senate Republicans (who were in the majority at the time) blocked his request. In contrast, when Democrats took control of both houses of Congress and the White House, the $ 1,400 payments became law. Significantly, no Republican member of the US Senate or House of Representatives voted for the law authorizing these payments.

When Trump left office, taxpayers could subtract up to $ 2,000 per child from their annual federal tax bills.

Biden’s COVID relief law temporarily converted this tax credit into direct payments, increased the maximum by at least 50%, and extended eligibility to more families. Although he claims the GOP is the party of working families, no Republican member of the US House or Senate has voted for the law providing for this family benefit.

During Trump’s presidency, federal COVID aid to state governments helped Pennsylvania balance the 2020-21 state budget without raising taxes. Biden’s COVID relief law maintained that federal funding, but significantly increased the amount. As a result, Pennsylvania was not only able to avoid yet another increase in state taxes this year, but was also able to approve a huge increase in state grants for school districts and set aside billions to minimize future state tax increases.



Without Biden’s COVID relief law, most of us would send more of our money to Harrisburg and our local school districts. Nonetheless, every Pennsylvania Republican member of the United States House and Senate joined all other Republicans in Congress in voting “no.”

Republicans in Congress defend their unanimous opposition to Biden’s COVID relief law by claiming the economy would have recovered without Biden’s legislative package or with a much cheaper package. This claim would be more convincing if Republican politicians and their allies in the conservative media had genuinely encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, because too many of these “leaders” either got the wrong vaccination or only gave it belated support, the Delta variant threatens both lives and economic recovery.

Unfortunately, the decision of some of these “leaders” to politicize vaccination keeps the country well below collective immunity and, therefore, increases the risk that a new COVID variant will eventually emerge to bring vaccines under control.

Republicans in Congress rightly point out that funding Biden’s COVID relief law with borrowed money will increase the national debt and contribute to inflation. However, this GOP talking point ignores the fact that Trump and the Republicans in Congress blew up debt when they cut taxes for high-income corporations and individuals in 2017 and again when they “paid off” their own COVID 2020 relief initiatives with borrowed money (just like Biden does).

In fact, the national debt increased by almost 40% while Trump was in power.

The people of our region rightly complain that we are being left behind. The loss of jobs in the steel, coal and garment industries has forced too many of our young people to relocate in hopes of finding a better future elsewhere.

Unfortunately, what happened to us is not unique. Over the past 50 years, annual income has grown much faster for the richest 5% of our country than for middle and low income households.

By proposing to raise taxes on corporations and the rich to pay for tax breaks and health care for average families, Biden is attempting to bring the balance between the rich and everyone closer to what it was during the last few years. economic glory days of our region. It’s certainly fair to question Biden’s approach and the details of his proposals.

However, dismissing its program out of hand as “socialism” would miss an opportunity to tackle income inequality, which is worse in the United States than in almost any other major capitalist country.

We have a choice to make: we can try out those Biden policies that could help our region catch up with the more prosperous parts of the country or we can continue to bemoan our plight.

William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the State House of Representatives (1981-1998) and was the State Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.

