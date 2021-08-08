Jokowi orders staff to respond quickly to peak in Covid-19 cases outside Java-Bali

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked his collaborators, in particular TNI and the national police, to respond quickly to the surge in Covid-19 cases in a number of areas outside of Java and Bali. A significant increase in exposure to the corona virus in these areas has occurred over the past two weeks.

Positive cases outside of Java-Bali on July 25, 2021, there were 13,200 cases, or 34% of new national cases. Then, on August 1, 2021, it rose to 13,589 cases, or 44% of the total of new national cases. Then, on August 6, 2021, it fell again to 21,374 cases, or 54% of the total of new national cases.

“I ordered the commander of the TNI, the head of the national police, to really remind the Pangdam, Kapolda and Danrem, Dandim and Kapolres to respond very quickly to the figures I communicated earlier. Because the speed is there, ”Jokowi said in his leadership while chairing a limited meeting on assessing developments and monitoring the implementation of Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) through ‘a video conference from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Saturday (7/8).

Jokowi highlighted the five provinces with the highest increase in cases as of August 5, 2021, namely East Kalimantan with 22,529 active cases, North Sumatra with 21,876 active cases, Papua with 14,989 active cases, West Sumatra with 14,496 active cases and Riau with 13,958 active cases.

On Friday (6/8), the number of active cases in North Sumatra rose to 22,892 cases, Riau to 14,993 active cases, West Sumatra rose to 14,712 active cases, while active cases in East Kalimantan and Papua have declined.

“Be careful, it always goes up and down, and, what you need to watch out for is NTT. NTT is careful. I saw last week, August 1, NTT still had 886 (active cases), the Aug 1. (Date) Aug 2, 410 new cases Aug 3 (Aug) 608 new cases Aug 4 (Aug) 530 (new cases) But look at Aug 6, yesterday, 3,598 (new cases). numbers are like this must be answered quickly, ”he said.

Jokowi’s three instructions

To respond to this situation, there are three things Jokowi thinks are important to do immediately. The three strategies are also important factors in reducing the cases of Covid-19 in Java-Bali. First, limit the mobility of people.

“If it is such a big deal, the mobility of people should be suspended. First of all, the most important thing is that the governor should know, Pangdam, Kapolda, everyone should know. It means that human mobility is hampered. At least two weeks, “he explained.

Second, Jokowi called on the TNI commander to step up testing and tracing. Those in close contact with people confirmed positive can be immediately traced and separated, so that Covid-19 cases do not spread widely.

“Quick response. Because it’s related to speed. Otherwise, people with positive cases have gone everywhere, spread everywhere. Find them immediately. The second is to test and trace, again, immediately found., this is the second, “he said.

Third, Jokowi demanded that patients positive for Covid-19 be immediately taken to a centralized isolation (isoter) area. In this regard, Jokowi called on regional chiefs, governors, regents and mayors to prepare centralized places of isolation in their respective regions using public facilities, such as sports buildings, halls and schools.

“I ask the Minister of the PUPR to also help the regions in the preparation of this isotre. Especially in the areas I mentioned above which must respond immediately from the existing figures. And also involve the Association of Indonesian Doctors (IDI), the gateway to patient care. Yes, if in Java there are those who use telemedicine, but if not, then it’s okay by phone. This is to reduce the number of deaths, “he explained.

In addition to the three things mentioned above, Jokowi said that speed of vaccination is also key to managing Covid-19. For this reason, he called on all parties to support the national vaccination against Covid-19. He also called on regional chiefs to immediately inject vaccines to the public as soon as they have stocks of vaccine.

“Do not let the vaccine stop for a day or two, inject it directly into the community. Once exhausted, ask the central (government) again. Do not keep the vaccine stock for too long, either at the office. health or in hospitals and health centers. This will also provide protection to our population. I will continue to monitor these figures daily, “he said. (mdk / yan)