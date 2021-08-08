Nawaz Sharif’s party rules out return to Pakistan until full recovery





Pakistani opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said Nawaz could legally remain in the UK until the decision on his visa extension appeal is decided.

Pakistani opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has ruled out returning ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the country until his “full recovery”, saying his brother can legally remain in the UK until the British immigration court rules on his appeal against the Home Office’s refusal to extend his visa.

Sharif, 71, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

According to reports from London, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s visa extension application was rejected by the UK Home Office with the right to appeal.

In a statement on Friday, PML-N chairman Mr. Shehbaz, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said Imran Khan’s government had allowed Sharif to leave Pakistan for treatment in the basis for government medical council reports, the Dawn newspaper reported. .

It is inhumane to play health politics like a triple prime minister. The government apparatus is determined to defame Sharif for his policies, which bring a bad reputation to the country, he said.

Regarding the return of his older brothers to the country, Mr Shehbaz said: Nawaz Sharif will only return to Pakistan when he is fully recovered and doctors in London allow him to travel (return to the country). He said he could legally stay in the UK until the decision on his visa extension appeal, the daily reported.

The appeal was filed Thursday in immigration court.

PML-N vice president and daughter of Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, said the visa issue again proved how on edge her father was with members of the Khan government.

This bogus government has accepted its defeat against Nawaz Sharif who is the present and the future of Pakistan. By targeting an imposing personality, the stature of a pygmy cannot be elevated, she tweeted.

The request for an extension of stay was lodged with the British Home Office for medical reasons on the advice of its doctors.

This is a routine procedure for anyone seeking to extend their stay in the UK and Sharif has the right to appeal to immigration court, the Information Secretary of the United Kingdom told reporters. PML-N, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Nawaz Sharif’s health had deteriorated while he was in the care of the National Accountability Bureau and the government headed by Prime Minister Khan, she said, insisting that medical reports and the courts had said they could not treat his illness in Pakistan.

Even Imran Khan had verified all these facts after inspecting doctors at his trusted Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. The provincial and federal governments sent Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment after fulfilling all legal requirements, she said.

She claimed the party leader would not seek political asylum in the UK as he could legally remain in Britain until the immigration court ruling on the appeal.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said the “fugitive and fugitive” was living in London with an expired Pakistani passport and that PML-N leaders had lost sleep after the UK Uni refused to extend the visa on medical grounds. [Sharif] having eaten enough pizza and watching polo matches in London, besides having had many cups of coffee and visits to Hyde Park. Now is the time to go home, he said.

The minister said Sharif had not come to Pakistan even though his personal doctor had already returned from London.

Legal experts say the coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge backlog of cases in immigration court and Sharif’s case may take a year or more to reach a verdict. In the meantime, he is expected to stay in the UK.

Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases – the Avenfield properties and the Al-Azizia steelworks – was declared an offender in December 2019 by the High Court in Islamabad after he failed to appear before it in in connection with other cases against him.

An accounts court in Pakistan in 2018 sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison for possession of assets beyond his known sources of income and one year for failing to cooperate with the investigation into the Avenfield case.

In the same year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the corruption case of Al-Azizia Steel Mills, where illegal investments were detected. All the sentences had to be carried out simultaneously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/nawaz-sharifs-party-rules-out-his-return-to-pakistan-until-his-full-recovery/article35783839.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos