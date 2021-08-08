Dela-Where He Would Prefer To Be: Come On The Weekend, Biden Leaves DC





President Biden is in Wilmington, Del., This weekend, a place where he has spent a lot of time as president. In fact, he spent twice as many weekends at his house as at the White House. Over the next week, he plans to start his summer vacation somewhere else? Delaware.

For Biden, the Delaware draw, the need to be there with his family, in his home, runs deep. Biden is far from the only president spending time away from the White House, but so far he spends fewer weekends there than the two men who held the post just before him.

Of the first 29 weekends of his presidency, Biden spent only six in the White House. He was in Wilmington, Delaware for 14 of those weekends, and at Camp David, Maryland’s presidential retreat, for eight. (He spent a weekend in Europe at the top of the Group of 7.)

Biden’s downtime puts him just behind George W. Bush, who, at this point in his presidency, had spent 79 days away, primarily at his Crawford, Texas ranch where he cleared brush when ‘he was not having meetings.

The statistics for this story come from Mark Knoller, a veteran White House correspondent known for his meticulous documentation of presidential moves and anecdotes.

Over his entire presidency, Bush has spent a total of over a year on his ranch, Knoller said. Ronald Reagan spent over a year at Camp David and almost a full year at his ranch in California, where he enjoyed riding.

Why is Biden going to Delaware

For Biden, Delaware is home. He said he was grappling with the White House formality, where people are still there. “It’s very hard to get comfortable,” Biden said at a recent CNN town hall, adding that he liked being able to go out in a bathrobe and have breakfast for himself.

But it’s more than just comfort. “It’s a very important part of who he is and keeps him rooted,” said longtime friend Ted Kaufman. After Biden’s daughter and wife were killed in a car crash in 1972, so-Sen. Biden took the train back to Delaware each night to be with his sons.

“For 19 years I was chief of staff, so I did 4,827,650… I don’t know what the incredible number of back and forths with him is,” Kaufman said with a laugh.

When they traveled together, Biden flipped through architectural magazines, sketching out ideas on a pad of paper for his dream home in Wilmington, Kaufman said. Biden has spent years planning and designing the house, right down to the doorknobs, Kaufman said.

The train once broke down about 15 miles outside of Wilmington. “And he just got out on the freeway and hitchhiked home,” Kaufman said.

Biden no longer needs to hitchhike. It takes Air Force One or Marine One, plus full safety detail and high level aids. In Wilmington, he stays home most of the time, although he sometimes leaves to attend Catholic mass or to play golf.

In Delaware, Biden’s grandchildren visit him often and there are family meals. Kaufman said it was an important moment, keeping the president centered.

“It’s the way he feels the most comfortable, especially in an incredibly stressful job,” Kaufman said.

“The world steps in” on a president’s vacation

The presidential vacation, which has resulted in minor controversy and the administration’s insistence that it’s not really a vacation, is sort of a summer tradition.

“Every president is always working, no matter where he is, right?” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. “This is always how it works.”

Knoller remembers being in California with Reagan when an American plane was shot down and the president had to make a hasty return to Washington.

“There have been times like this, during virtually every subsequent presidency,” Knoller said. “You know, the world is intervening in what you or I might call a vacation. But it’s really just a change of place.”

Barack Obama was on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 2014 when Islamic State militants beheaded an American journalist in Syria. He held a press conference and then played golf, drawing heavy criticism.

Donald Trump was at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida in 2017 when he ordered an airstrike on Syria, later recalling that he had eaten “the finest piece of chocolate cake” with the president Chinese Xi Jinping at the time. Trump was at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort when white supremacist protesters descended on Charlottesville, Va., And a counter-protester was killed.

Trump’s destinations: his commercial properties

What made Trump’s downtime different was the type of destination. He spent his vacations in the commercial properties he owned, where there were paying customers. The government paid his family’s business to rent rooms and golf carts for Secret Service agents.

He was often on the defensive about his absence from the White House, refusing to admit he was relaxing.

“We have a series of meetings and, more importantly, a series of very well connected phone calls,” Trump said as he prepared to board Marine One in 2019 to travel to Camp David. “We have a great phone system there, as you know. So I’m going to do a lot of work. “

Vacation criticism comes with work

Criticism of the presidential vacation is almost as old as the republic itself, dating back to John Adams, who made long trips to his farm in Massachusetts, says Brendan Doherty, professor of political science at the US Naval Academy. Of course, communications technology has improved considerably since then.

Doherty says being president is a very stressful job that never really stops.

“It doesn’t matter that they’re still at work, they’re being criticized for what they do,” Doherty said. “Nancy Reagan once said, ‘Presidents don’t take vacations. They’re just changing the scenery. ‘ “

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krwg.org/post/dela-where-hed-rather-be-come-weekend-biden-leaves-dc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos