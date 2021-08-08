The city of Malang organizes a vaccination campaign for 30,000 inhabitants





Malang, East Java (ANTARA) – The city government of Malang, East Java, in conjunction with Fleet Command (Koarmada) II, on Saturday launched a two-day mass vaccination program targeting 30,000 residents to contain the spread of COVID-19. Vaccinations will be carried out August 7-8, 2021 at Gajayana Stadium in Malang City as part of the program, Fleet Command II Commander Admiral Iwan Isnurwanto said on Saturday. “The planned goal is to register 20,000 vaccines through online registration. However, we are also preparing 10,000 vaccines for those who cannot register online. vaccinated during the two days of vaccination, ”he said. He said he hoped that through the vaccination program, the goal of the East Java provincial government to inoculate 70 percent of the population to create herd immunity would be achieved by August of this year. “Achieving community immunity for the people of East Java, especially the residents of Malang, is very important to protect people from the transmission of COVID-19,” Isnurwanto noted. He urged everyone in the immunization program to continue to obey health protocols to minimize the risk of contracting the deadly infection. Related news: Forkopimda organizes vaccination campaign for 5,000 residents of Malang Meanwhile, Malang Mayor Sutiaji said his administration hopes to minimize overcrowding during the vaccination program through online registrations and regulating the flow of participants. “In the future, if I am given the task of doing this (vaccination) again, we will develop a better system. Hopefully later on we can improve it as best we can,” he added. To boost citizens’ immune response against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, with President Joko Widodo becoming the country’s first vaccine recipient. According to a report from the Ministry of Health, 49,964,745 people in Indonesia received the first dose of vaccine as of August 7, 2021, while 23,528,130 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Related News: E Java Forkopimda Sends Ambulances For Home Vaccinations

