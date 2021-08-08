Narendra Modi ensured India’s development despite pandemic, says Amit Shah





India’s development march continued despite the pandemic, which affected the whole world, but India won the battle against COVID-19, said Union Minister of Home Affairs , Amit Shah, attributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modis the leadership for the continuation of the development work and the effective fight of the Centers against the virus. When the development wheel stopped across the world in India under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the pace of development continued. We fought firmly against the coronavirus and even won the fight, and at the same time we continued development, the Union Home Minister said in his speech delivered virtually to mark the completion of the five years of tenure of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, being celebrated. like “Vikas Divas”. Mr. Shah also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects with a collective value of 5,300 crore. The Union Home Minister said that projects worth around 900 crore out of the total project cost of 5,300 crore are being supported in his constituency of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha while projects of ‘worth 630 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid for other projects worth 241 crore. The fact that projects worth 3,322 crore related to roads, bridges, water and electricity supply, houses for the poor, etc., are inaugurated today means that they have been fully constructed and completed during the coronavirus pandemic period. In Gujarat, the inauguration of projects worth 3,322 crore and the launch of numerous such projects in the last ten days shows that even during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, Gujarat ensured that the development never stops, he added.

