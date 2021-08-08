Reviews | Who Trump says is really to blame for the Covid wave





But for Trump, who launched his presidential campaign by warning of Mexican rapists, focusing on migrants was like replaying his greatest hits. Think of it as the 2021 version of immigrant caravans.

All of this is happening as public health officials desperately try to stay focused on the urgent need for more vaccinations. Some Republicans, including Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell, have joined the chorus urging Americans to get shot, but the strongest and most popular message from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is that he doesn’t There is no disease dangerous enough that anyone has to sacrifice their right to ignore a public health crisis.

Except when you can blame it on someone else.

With remarkable unanimity and an astonishing lack of real evidence, the conservative media has taken on the specter of disease-infested immigrants as the real danger to public health.

Foxs Sean Hannity said the border (rather than the lack of vaccinations) is the pandemic’s biggest super-spreading event. Ben Shapiros Daily Wire has warned of flooding of COVID-positive illegal immigrants across the border. The national review insisted: This is the reality: The federal government is succeeding in terrifying people about COVID while shrugging its shoulders in the face of the thousands of infectious illegal aliens who enter the country and spread the virus.

In May, the conservative Washington Examiner published a cover story that said COVID is over. So, overcome it. He was accompanied by an image of a burning mask. But, like other right-wing publications, the Examiner suddenly didn’t talk about it, pivoting to focus on illegal immigrants, the problem they never overcome. Biden’s hypocrisy endangers the lives of Americans on the southern border, according to a headline. This inconsistent and contradictory policy undermines both public health and the rule of law. And that will kill innocent people.

A Wall Street Journal columnist also jumped in: If Biden is serious about Covid, Hell Protect the Border. Needless to say, right-wing Twitter is a trash fire of xenophobia and hysteria about the infections that are plaguing the southern border.

A viral Facebook post claimed: The COVID delta variant is so deadly that Biden restricts Americans’ travel to Mexico but keeps the border wide open for illegal aliens to enter our country.

As Factcheck.org noted: none of its main points are correct. Biden has not initiated any travel restrictions for Americans going to Mexico since the delta variant became dominant in the United States in July, and his administration enforces existing immigration laws.

Earlier this week, the administration said it would continue its policy of swiftly deporting migrants from the United States, citing the spread of the delta variant. Despite some stumbles in border policy, fact-checkers pointed out that there were more than 500,000 deportations from February to June under Title 42, which was the law the Trump administration used to deport migrants in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

But infected migrants do not even begin to realize the real reality of the pandemic, which is spreading far from the border, and with very different causes. If anything, its interior states such as Missouri and Arkansas that pose the greatest risk to themselves and to other unvaccinated Americans.

These facts, however, are unlikely to slow the GOP’s campaign to blame the border crisis. Instead, the message seems to be taking hold among unvaccinated Americans. A recent Axios poll found that 36.9% of the unvaccinated blame foreigners traveling to the United States for the upsurge in Covid-19 cases. The GOP senses a political opportunity in these poll numbers, and even officials who have consistently played down the pandemic itself quickly got the message.

After President Joe Biden berated him for obstructing mitigation efforts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back Wednesday: Why aren’t you doing your job? he ordered. Why not secure this border? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a word on Covid from you, thank you.

DeSantis, whose state now accounts for 1 in 5 new Covid cases, went further, accusing Biden of actually facilitating the spread of the virus. You have hundreds of thousands of people flocking every month, insisted DeSantis, which has banned vaccine passports and threatened with withholding public funds from school districts that impose masks. Not only do they let them pass, but they grow them all over the country, put them on planes, put them on buses.

Florida, of course, does not share a border with Mexico. But Texas is doing it, and the GOP there is laser-focused on the threat of sick Mexican and Central American immigrants.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blamed the rise in Covid rates not on unvaccinated Texans, there were 9 million eligible as of August 1, but on foreigners. And Biden wants to release even more COVID-positive illegal immigrants, he said. This is madness.

Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) went even further, calling for the impeachment of Bidens on the border issue. Here we are saying, Oh, we were going to have to wear masks on the house floor, but we weren’t going to do anything to stop the flow of people crossing our border, he complained to Fox News host Tucker. Carlson.

In Texas, that rhetoric has become political, highlighting the contrast between the GOP’s laissez-faire approach to the pandemic and its new passion to cast it on migrants. Even though he had just signed an executive order banning mask warrants and vaccine requirements, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state soldiers to begin targeting vehicles if they suspected that they were transporting migrants who could be infected.

Freedom! Quickly transformed into Lock ’em Up!

After the US Department of Justice sued, a federal judge temporarily blocked the order, but Abbott remained defiant. The Biden administration knowingly and willfully released COVID-19 positive migrants into communities in Texas, risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents, Abbott said in a statement.

It is all deeply cynical, but also familiar. The focus on the border allows some Republicans to fall back into their comfort zone of identity politics and familiar tales of creepy outsiders and the need for tall walls. More immediately, it gives them a sledgehammer to beat Biden, while distracting from the failures of their own reckless policies.

It’s a well worn playbook that plays well with the base and donors.

No elected official is doing more to allow the transmission of COVID in America than Joe Biden with his open border policies, DeSantis said in a fundraising email released immediately after his press conference. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to escalate, even though the GOP has decided that stoking outrage over an immigration crisis is a political winner.

Unfortunately, we will count the consequences of their bet in human lives.

