Why Pegasus is just the tip of the iceberg

A global media investigation has revealed that Pegasus, a phone hacking software invented in Israel and allegedly sold only to governments, has been used across the world to wiretap the phones of politicians, journalists, NGOs and others . In India, the 300 targets include Rahul Gandhi, two sitting Union ministers and 40 journalists.

I applaud the investigative work behind these revelations. The media are rightly concerned about press freedom. But Pegasus is just the tip of the iceberg. Cybersnooping has become vital for everything from national security to business competition. All countries (and many companies) have purchased or are developing a hundred versions of cybersnooping, much more powerful than Pegasus.

Edward Snowden in 2013 revealed the extent of global surveillance exercised by the United States and its European allies. Since then, high-tech espionage has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry funded by governments and corporations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the target of American snoopers.

I understand the indignation of the hacked journalists. But it’s not just a game to subvert freedom of the press which is a small side effect of a much bigger game. Espionage has become the very heart of national security and covers almost everyone under various laws. Since the United States spied on Merkel, it has surely also tried to spy on Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi and all the top leaders. Can anyone believe that these targets are so well defended that they are pirate proof?

The United States bitterly complains about the growth of Russian and Chinese hacking. But the national interest of China and Russia demands that they equal or surpass the United States. India, with its significant computing prowess, surely needs to develop its own hacking capabilities, as well as cyber defense capabilities.

World War II was won mainly by the British who broke the military codes of Germany and the United States who broke the codes of Japan. This superior intelligence resulted in great military victories.

For this reason, surely India must do its best to hack Xi Jinping, Imran Khan and every possible system of China and Pakistan, just as these countries must hack ours. This is not a game of morality. It is not about the sanctity of privacy. It is a murderous arms race in which no one can afford to be left behind.

The corporate world is fully in piracy. A New York investment banker told me that for security reasons his colleagues change their passwords every day and their phones every week. A small piece of business intelligence can translate into billions in profits. Commercial espionage is common in all high-tech industries, and even in conventional industries like the automotive industry. This doesn’t just happen in the United States. No one should think that Indian industry lives on a higher moral plane.

Four years ago, I attended a thought-provoking meeting addressed by the head of a large government cybersecurity organization. He estimated that every email and phone call is monitored by at least a hundred invisible entities, of which 52% are private actors and 48% are state actors (from more than one country). Privacy was already an illusion long before Pegasus arrived.

Countries and companies with the strongest anti-piracy systems have failed to protect themselves. What hope, then, do individuals have? Cyber ​​security expert claims 70% of websites worldwide are compromised. Daily checks are no defense: it can take 240 days for experts to detect a hack. Viruses are increasing by 66% per year, some aimed at monitoring and recording, others at destroying systems. They can see every financial transaction, every compromising revelation in emails and phone calls, every move of you and your family.

The state does not have a monopoly on espionage. On the contrary, the states themselves are hacked daily. Despite spending billions on cybersecurity, states are losing this war. Drug lords and terrorist groups have used hacking as a low-risk means of penetrating the most powerful nations.

Ransomware has become a huge business enterprise. Hackers cripple a business system and only unlock it after being paid billions. As an avowed atheist, I am more in danger of being cyber-tracked and killed by a religious fanatic than an oppressive government. The Taliban and ISIS could become bigger security threats than Pakistan.

The rise of hacking is no excuse for governments to spy on their citizens through Pegasus or other devices. Privacy must be protected by law. But the government has broad powers to wiretap phones for national security, and no government will give up that power or stop its misuse. My phone has been bugged since at least 1978, and cybersecurity experts now say a hundred other agents are watching and listening as well. I don’t let that inhibit my writing.

In summary, privacy is important, but it is only a tiny part of the massive cybersecurity problem. We are facing unprecedented threats and do not have clear answers.

