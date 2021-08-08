Izak Pangemanan Accepts Joko Widodo’s Leadership at PPKM Development Review Meeting Outside Java-Bali – #Lelemuku | Lelemuku.com – The pride of the country’s children





JAYAPURA, LELEMUKU.COM – The Commander of Korem (Danrem) 172 / PWY Brigadier General Izak Pangemanan accompanied by the Chief of Staff of Korem 172 / PWY Colonel Inf Wempi Ramandei and the Chiefs of Korem 172 / PWY received instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo during a virtual meeting for the development and monitoring of PPKM level IV in the region outside Java-Bali, located in Makorem 172 / PWY, Saturday (07 / 8). The activity also brought together 21 governors and 70 regents or mayors outside of Java and Bali via virtual zoom meetings. President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo called on regional leaders outside Java-Bali to pay particular attention to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Over the past two weeks, there has been a spike in new cases in provinces outside of Java-Bali. It was noted that as of July 25, 2021, the increase in cases outside Java-Bali was 13,200 cases, an increase of 34% nationally, as of August 1, 2021 up to 13,589 cases or a 44% increase nationally and through August. 6, 2021 up to 21,374 cases or increased to 54% of cases nationwide. Areas outside of Java-Bali with a large increase in cases are East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Riau. In his directives, the president revealed 3 important things that must be reacted quickly to deal with the current peak of cases, namely first to reduce community mobility for about 2 weeks to remove the peak of cases exposed to Covid-19. Second, testing and tracing is speeded up so that those who are confirmed positive for Covid-19 are immediately found and centralized isolation is immediately carried out using facilities in their respective areas such as school buildings, halls and sports buildings. . The third is the acceleration of vaccination, vaccination should continue and be injected directly to the whole community. After the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the meeting continued under the chairmanship of the Coordinating Minister of the Economy with the concerned Ministers, namely: the Minister of Health, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of the PUPR, the Minister of Transport, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces and the Chief of Police to explain more technically the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Meanwhile, regarding the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo, Danrem 172 / PWY stressed that all staff should support and assist the government in implementing the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to deal with the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, especially in Papua province. (Penrem172)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lelemuku.com/2021/08/izak-pangemanan-terima-arahan-joko.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos