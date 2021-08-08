Sifan Hassan adds 10,000 gold coins to his collection; India wins first-ever gold in athletics

Sifan Hassan achieved an astonishing brace winning his third Tokyo Olympics medal with gold in the 10,000 meters, while Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold in track and field with a javelin victory.

Hassan passed world record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final corner and won in 29 minutes and 55.32 seconds on the sweltering Olympic track in Tokyo.

“I have never been as deep as I went today,” Hassan said.

His victory in the 10,000 was his sixth race in eight days in Tokyo. The Ethiopian-born runner, who now represents the Netherlands, also won gold in the 5,000m and bronze in the 1,500m.

She said she lost all feeling in her neck and arms at the end. Long after crossing the finish line, she was sitting under the stands, spitting into a cup.



“I wanted to celebrate,” Hassan said, “but when I finished I fell.”

Fanny Blankers-Koen of the Netherlands is the only other woman to win three individual track medals at the Olympics, winning gold in the 100, 200 and 80-meter hurdles at the 1948 London Games as well as a medal gold in the 4×100 meter relay. Since the time of the great Emil Zatopek, a long-distance runner has not won three individual medals. Zatopek incredibly clinched gold in the 5,000, 10,000 and marathon at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain took silver in 29: 56.18 and Gidey, who had led for most of the race, lost bronze as she had no response when Hassan arrived. . Four runners did not finish the race on another wet night at the Olympic Stadium.

Prior to Chopra’s victory in the javelin, India’s only previous medals in Olympic athletics were two silver medals won by Norman Pritchard in the 200-meter and 200-meter hurdles at the 1900 Games in Paris.

Chopra set a new benchmark in Tokyo, with his 87.58-meter throw that pushed back two Czech athletes to finish on the top step of the podium. Chopra pointed her index finger in the air to show who finished first and draped the Indian flag over her shoulders to start the celebration.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “This is our first Olympic medal in a very long time, and in track and field this is the first time we have held gold, so it is a proud moment for me and my country.”

Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a better score of 86.67 meters, and former world champion Vitezslav Vesely took bronze with 85.44. Former world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany was favorite to win, but he placed ninth after the first three attempts and was out of action early.

A junior officer in the Indian Army with the Rajputana Rifles, Chopra made his first mark on international athletics with a junior world title in 2016. Two years later, he became the first Indian athlete to win the javelin at the Asian Games. and the Commonwealth. Games.

It didn’t take long for the awards to start pouring in and Chopra was on the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Such a proud moment for India and for me because they support me so much,” said Chopra. “Today they’re all watching TV and supporting me, so thank you, India.”

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen took the lead as he rounded the final curve and set an Olympic record to win the 1,500 meters.

Ingebrigtsen ran behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot for most of the race before striking late to claim the gold in 3: 28.32, breaking the record of 3: 31.65 set by Kenyan Abel Kipsang two days earlier in the heats.

Cheruiyot, who missed the initial selection for the Olympics and was added late because another runner was dropped from the Kenya squad, took silver in 3: 29.01.

Briton Josh Kerr won bronze. Kipsang placed fourth.

Mariya Lasitskene’s victory in the high jump gave the Russian team their first gold of the competition. The Russians have only been allowed to send 10 track and field athletes to Tokyo as part of a widespread doping sanction.

Lasitskene, a three-time world champion in the women’s high jump, had a winning height of 2.04 meters.

Silver medalist Nicola McDermott of Australia led until she missed her first try in 2.02. She cleared it on her next attempt for a national record, but missed all three attempts at 2.04. Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh finished with bronze after crossing 2 meters.

American Vashti Cunningham, daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, finished at 1.96 but couldn’t go any further and was sixth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.