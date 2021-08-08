Xi’s crackdown on big tech hampers China’s global appeal









ANI |

Updated: 07 Aug 2021 19:10 IS

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 7 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent crackdown on big tech and private companies to resolve internal unrest has now resulted in a drastic financial crash. And the recent crackdowns have also sent signals to major global tech companies based in China.

Xi Jinping’s harsh and crass tactics used to deal with internal political issues largely affected the domestic element of strategy and increased risk in the Chinese financial system, which spilled over to the Hong Kong and New York stock markets. York, the Taipei Times said on Saturday.

China’s recent policy shift towards technology monopolies has forced them to either dramatically reduce their business operations or swallow huge fines. As a result, the share price of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has fallen 35% so far this year, vaporizing nearly $ 300 billion of the company’s total market capitalization. Alibaba’s competitors were not spared either; Tencent Holdings’ share price fell 33%, while Baidu and JD.com saw their shares drop 30%, the Taipei Times added.

Last year, when Chinese billionaire Jack Ma slammed the country’s financial regulators and state-controlled banks, Beijing began targeting the businessman and regulators carried out a much-anticipated IPO. for his company Ant Group, the financial subsidiary of Ali Baba.

Previously, when the United States sanctioned many Chinese companies for certain reasons, Beijing was committed to protecting the interests of Chinese companies. But despite the promotion, the Communist regime had targeted large corporations, which resulted in the massive drop in corporate profits and warned the global tech giants of possible future actions by the Communist regime. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/xis-crackdown-on-big-tech-hampers-chinas-global-call20210807191022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos