Politics
History has been written: PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Olympic gold
After Neeraj Chopra became just the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal by winning the men’s javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the 23-year-old to script “l ‘story”.
Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter: “History was written in Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra accomplished today will be remembered. Young Neeraj did exceptionally well. He performed with remarkable passion and shows unprecedented courage. Congratulations to him for winning gold. “
History was written in Tokyo! What @ Neeraj_chopra1 achieved today will be remembered. Young Neeraj is doing exceptionally well. He performed with remarkable passion and displayed unprecedented courage. Congratulations to him for winning gold. # Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Neeraj Chopra shortly after winning the gold medal. He said: “I just spoke to Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on winning gold! I appreciated his hard work and tenacity, which was fully on display at Tokyo 2020.”
“He embodies the best of sporting talent and sportsmanship. Best wishes for his future endeavors,” added the Prime Minister.
I just spoke to @ Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning gold! Appreciated his hard work and tenacity, which was fully exhibited during # Tokyo2020. He embodies the best of athletic talent and sportsmanship. Best wishes for his future projects.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
Neeraj Chopra, who ended India’s 121-year wait for a track and field medal with his gold in the javelin final, received praise from all corners. Social networks were inundated with congratulatory messages for him.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind praised Neeraj Chopra, saying his “gold breaks barriers and creates history”.
The president tweeted: “Unprecedented victory for Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks down barriers and creates history. You won India’s very first athletics medal at your first Olympics. Your achievement will inspire our youth. India is thrilled! Congratulations ! “
Unprecedented victory for Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks down barriers and creates history. You won the first athletics medal in your history in India during your first Olympic Games. Your achievement will inspire our youth. India is thrilled! Sincere congratulations!
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Congratulations to Indian javelin thrower ace Neeraj Chopra on winning the prestigious track and field medal for the first time in the history of independent India. The gold medal in the javelin throw at the Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for making history! “
Congratulations to India ace Javelin Thrower, @ Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the prestigious athletics medal for the first time in independent Indian history. Gold medal in the javelin throw #Olympic Games is unprecedented. Proud of him for making history!
Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2021
Anurag Thakur, who is the Union Sports Minister, also congratulated the Haryana athlete. “Your superbly soaring throw deserves a billion cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters,” he wrote.
NEERAJ CHOPRA
The Golden Boy of India!
India’s Olympic history has been written!
Your superbly gliding throw
deserves a billion cheers!
Your name will be engraved in the history books with gold letters.# Tokyo2020 @ Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq
Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the athlete on his state. He tweeted in Hindi: “The whole country was waiting for this moment. Everyone is proud of you.”
! ..
Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 7, 2021
Dushyant Chautala, who is the deputy chief minister of Haryana, called Neeraj Chopra the “Golden boy of India”.
…,,, !!! !! !!#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/3nzaN0DRau
Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 7, 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “History has been written! Beyond the pride of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics! Today the whole nation will rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many congratulations to you! “
The story has been scripted!
Beyond the pride of the javelin thrower @ Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the gold medal at #Olympic Games2020!
Today the whole nation will rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many congratulations to you!
Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2021
Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat said, “Neeraj Chopra has proven that when there is the WILL, there is a way. He made the Armed Forces and the nation proud like many other Olympians who made history at TOKYO 2020. “
He added: “We are confident that you will continue to reach greater heights in the years to come. Your success will inspire and motivate other athletes to aspire and succeed in bringing greater laurels and greater honor to our nation.
We are confident that you will continue to reach greater heights in the years to come. Your success will inspire and motivate other athletes to aspire and succeed in bringing greater laurels and greater honor to our nation. (2/2)
ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 7, 2021
