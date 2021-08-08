Politics
#HelpTurkey: hashtag sparks cultural war between Erdogan and his enemies over forest fires
It sounded pretty innocent.
As Turkey burned, ravaged by its deadliest and most destructive forest fires in living memory, #HelpTurkey began appearing on Twitter, supported by sympathetic celebrities and traumatized Turks.
But in a deeply divided country where even minor events spark cultural wars between supporters and opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the hashtag has turned into a scandal, leading to an investigation by the prosecutor.
The powerful Turkish leader, unexpectedly facing one of the most serious challenges of his 18-year rule, appeared outraged by the idea that his country needed help, even as the government revealed it no longer had functioning firefighting planes.
“In response to that, there is only one thing we can say: a strong Turkey,” Erdogan said after Friday prayers, mentioning a hashtag circulated by his constituents.
“A terror of lies is spreading from America, Europe and some other places,” he said of the #HelpTurkey campaign.
Acting on Erdogan’s anger, the prosecutor’s office said it would investigate whether the messages were designed “to create anxiety, fear and panic in the public and to humiliate the Turkish government” .
Around the same time, the media regulator threatened to impose fines on TV stations that continued to broadcast live footage of the fires or broadcast stories “which caused public fear and concern” .
Most stations have complied, downplaying their coverage of a disaster that has killed eight people, destroyed forests across vast swathes of the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts and disrupted the lives of a generation of farmers.
“It looks fishy”
The outcry stemmed in part from Erdogan’s proud nationalism and in part from a perception among his opponents that cronyism and corruption were taking hold.
Erdogan’s fiercest critics say he sacked capable leaders in senior positions in the purges that followed a failed coup attempt in 2016, replacing them with friends and allies who weren’t not up to the task.
An energetic and practical leader who rose to power through a popular anti-corruption campaign, Erdogan’s own actions suddenly seemed out of touch.
Twitter exploded in outrage as it circled the damaged area under heavy police escort, throwing tea bags at residents of a moving bus in the middle of the night as a megaphone announced its presence.
“Help us!!!!!” Turkish comedian Enis Arikan tweeted hours after Erdogan’s visit in a typical #HelpTurkey post. “We urgently need planes. We only have one world.
In self-defense, the government is promoting a story that #HelpTurkey is being fanned by “sock puppets” – fake accounts designed to manipulate public opinion.
Marc Owen Jones, an assistant professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, told a media event organized by the presidency that his analysis showed that up to five percent of #HelpTurkey tweets were broadcast by such accounts.
“I don’t know the purpose. What I can say is I guess the hashtag manipulation is happening… It looks fishy, ”said the British academic.
“If it started out as a manipulation campaign it was very smart because #HelpTurkey is a really innocent post, you can see why people tweeted. Why wouldn’t an average person want to help? “
Tightening the screws
Gareth Jenkins, a senior analyst on Turkey, said this criticism goes both ways.
Erdogan’s government “oversees thousands of fake accounts, which they use to troll and try to intimidate and silence anyone who questions his accounts,” Jenkins told AFP.
“But I think a much bigger problem is that a lot of Turks, including a lot of those around Erdogan, actually believe in the regime’s propaganda.”
The battle for #HelpTurkey comes with the tightening of screws on social media, which had remained an area of heated debate in a country dominated by pro-government media and newspapers.
After initial resistance, Twitter, Facebook and others complied with a new law requiring platforms to appoint local envoys capable of processing court orders to remove disputed posts.
Erdogan said his government would submit another bill to parliament in October to further regulate social media, although he did not explain how.
Yaman Akdeniz, a digital rights expert who questions the strength of Jones’ “sock puppet” analysis, said the Turkish calls for outside help were “real and not a hoax.”
“As the hashtag war continues on social media platforms, the fires continue in real life,” Akdeniz told AFP.
“In reality, we have a seriously flawed government apparatus which in turn will undoubtedly introduce a new crime and a new disinformation law to further silence critical voices on social media platforms,” he said. .
