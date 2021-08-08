AKBP M Lukman Syarif who carried out a special mission for the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to become the Chief of Police of Indramayu





Report by West Java Tribune reporter Handhika Rahman TRIBUNJABAR.ID, INDRAMAYU – The post of Chief of Police of Indramayu is now occupied by AKBP M Lukman Syarif who replaced AKBP Hafidh S Herlambang who got a new assignment as head of Wassidik section of Metro Jaya police . AKBP Mr. Lukman Syarif was previously the Sukabumi Police Chief. The handover took place at the Indramayu police headquarters on Saturday (7/8/2021). Indramayu’s new police chief AKBP M Lukman Syarif is ready to continue his leadership within the Indramayu police. He also asked for prayers and support so that they could be trusted to complete the new task. “And I also thank him (AKBP Hafidh S Herlambang) because so far he has led the Indramayu police with satisfactory results,” he said. Read also : List of West Java Police Chiefs who have been replaced, have been appointed by West Java Police Chief, some have become Deputy Police Chief of South Sulawesi AKBP M Lukman Syarif will continue the policies pursued so far by AKBP Hafidh S Herlambang, in particular in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. AKBP Hafidh S Herlambang expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to lead the Indramayu police. He apologized if there had been any mistakes or oversights during his tenure as police chief in Indramayu. Hafidh asked for his prayers and support for the new post he received as the head of the Wassidik section of the Metro Jaya police. “And my message to the new police chief, he’s my adopted brother, he’s my friend. What is certain is that he will lead the activities of the Indramayu police better and better,” did he declare. During his tenure as police chief in Sukabumi, AKBP M Lukman Syarif had gone viral and touched the public because of his actions to fulfill the dream of Khorul Anwar, 10, of Cibadak district, in the regency of Sukabumi, to own a bicycle. The boy is known to have to work hard to find a living by selling aci telor (cilor) snacks when he was only 10 years old. In addition, AKBP Mr. Lukman Syarif is also known to have received on several occasions special missions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Like when asked to provide cash assistance to the wife of a suspected SA terrorist in Sukabumi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jabar.tribunnews.com/2021/08/07/akbp-m-lukman-syarif-yang-jalankan-misi-khusus-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-jadi-kapolres-indramayu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos