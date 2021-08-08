China’s education crackdown threatens to worsen youth unemployment

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese politics and political news.

President Xi Jinping’s attempt to reform China’s huge private tutoring sector risks exacerbating another sensitive policy for Beijing: rising youth unemployment, experts have warned.

Under sweeping new regulations, the country’s private education industry will be banned from making any profit by teaching curriculum subjects. Companies in the $ 100 billion a year sector will also be banned from accepting foreign investment.

However, some experts said the intervention threatened to exacerbate Beijing’s complex political issue over growing dissatisfaction among young Chinese people.

Christina Zhu, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the changes risked worsening youth unemployment in China.

“The education sector is a major job creator for college graduates and the booming online tutoring industry offers millions of positions,” Zhu said.

“The latest crackdown will increase pressure on youth employment, which could undermine political intent to raise the birth rate as young people delay marriage and child rearing until they are get good jobs, ”she said.

Securing jobs for the country of 1.4 billion people has long been a key political goal of the Communist Party of China.

“When we talk about supporting the resumption of growth, ultimately for key politicians, key leaders, their ultimate goal is jobs – that’s a bottom line,” said Qu Hongbin, chief economist of HSBC for Greater China.

According to official statistics from China, the country’s overall unemployment in June returned to pre-pandemic levels of around 5%.

But for people aged 16 to 24, it is three times higher and “continues to climb,” and the rate for college graduates is even higher, Zhu said.

The problem is particularly acute for college graduates: The unemployment rate for graduates aged 20 to 24 was 19.3% in June 2020, according to HSBC.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, noted that recent data revisions show that employment in China is contracting faster than previously thought, peaking in 2014 rather than 2017. The pace of the contraction last year, he said, was not “expected. until the middle of this decade ”.

Zhu highlighted estimates that the private tutoring sector provides millions of jobs and said the wider education sector accounted for 17% of jobs for recent college graduates last year, the highest of all industries.

“University graduates prefer clerical jobs and are trained to work better in the service sector. But the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the service sector and the recovery has focused on manufacturing, IT and software industries, which has intensified the skills mismatch among young people, ”she said.

Job cuts began across the industry, including education companies New Oriental Education and Gaotu Techedu, as well as tech group ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, which aimed for rapid growth in online education. .

A former education worker who asked not to be named said: “They are still recruiting new graduates as secondary school teachers, but layoffs are taking place for primary and secondary teachers.

She is one of the growing number of Chinese who seek security in the public service.

Another job seeker, who also requested anonymity, said: “In June I received an offer from an educational institution and it is fortunate that I decided not to accept. this offer. I thought it was risky because by this time many education companies had started delaying hiring new employees and firing.

While the crackdown will severely limit tutoring jobs, especially for core exam subjects, as all tutors must be qualified as teachers, the largest for-profit education companies are turning to after-school care.

Zhu, however, expected further economic collateral damage, including an impact on advertising revenues of Chinese internet companies, which “are expected to decline significantly, as private lesson providers were the main contributor.”

Experts have differed on the underlying reasons for the overhaul of the tutoring industry. Some accept the government’s reasoning of making education more affordable amid growing inequality and high costs to raise children, which are contributing to the country’s falling birth rate.

Others point to broader efforts under Xi to strengthen ideological control of the Chinese Communist Party or an attempt to anticipate further US restrictions on investment in Chinese companies.

Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing