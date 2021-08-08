Politics
Turkey and Pakistan: working in tandem
By Dr Yiorghos Leventis
Often the concern for our national problem lacks international benchmarking. It borders on navel-gazing. In this article, I want to highlight Ankara’s success in recruiting her own man into one of the most important positions in the UN and building a close relationship with the nuclear power of Muslim Pakistan, a country considered most likely Turkey for international recognition of the TRNC.
Within the confines of this brief analysis, let us briefly examine the key events of the Turkey-Pakistan Muslim alliance which, as we shall see, have succeeded in partly shaping the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.
Two years ago, in September 2019, Ankara first raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly. What prompted Ankara to do this?
Since the withdrawal of the British colonialists and the partition of the Indian subcontinent into two states in 1947, part of Kashmir has remained under Indian sovereignty. New Delhi had granted autonomy and special status to predominantly Muslim Kashmir. (In 2003, the percentage of Muslims in the Kashmir Valley was 95 percent and that of Hindus 4 percent). However, in August 2019, India passed a constitutional amendment revoking the special status and autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir and brought it into the mainstream of the country’s governance. Since then, tensions with Pakistan have remained high. (Note the parallel with Makarios’ failed attempt in 1963 to strip the Turkish Cypriot Muslim minority of its prerogatives through a series of sweeping thirteen article amendments to the constitution of the Republic of Cyprus). Less than a month after the Indians stripped the Kashmiris of their autonomy, Ankara raised the issue at the first international forum.
Nine months later, on June 17, 2020, the United Nations General Assembly elected Volkan Bozkir of Turkey as President of its 57th session (Sep 2020 Sep 2021). Volkan Bozkr, 70, is a seasoned diplomat and politician. He was Minister of European Union Affairs from November 2015 to May 2016 and previously held the same post from August 2014 to August 2015.
On the heels of his election to the highest post in UNGA – the very first Turkish national to achieve such success, Volkan Bozkir visited Pakistan (August 2020). The following year, he made a second three-day visit to Islamabad (May 26-28, 2021) as president of the UNGA.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself visited Pakistan in February 2020. Addressing parliament in Islamabad, the Turkish president said the Kashmir issue was as important to Turkey as it was to Pakistan, recalling the helping the Pakistani people during Turkey’s War of Independence and declaring that Kashmir would now be the same for the Turks.
According to recent Indian intelligence reports, the Turkish government has attempted to radicalize Indian Muslims and recruit fundamentalists. Fronts of the Turkish government or the groups it supports, some of them directly linked to Erdogan and his family seemed to have made deeper inroads in India than previously estimated, the Hindustan Times reported . Much of the effort is directed through Turkish state media, educational institutions, the non-profit sector and NGOs.
The Indian daily reports that Turkey has provided lucrative scholarships and organized exchange programs for Indian Kashmiri and Muslim students to study in Turkey through state-sponsored NGOs. Once the students land in Turkey, they are approached and taken care of by the Pakistani proxies operating there. In addition, Indians who serve Ankara’s agenda are sent to Turkey by the Embassy on exhibition trips and encouraged to speak out against India.
It is very likely that the Turkish leaders, by lending a hand to Pakistani claims on Kashmir, expect the return of favor from Islamabad on the Cypriot front. Indeed, in international diplomatic corridors, there is a rumor that Pakistan may well be the first country – apart from Turkey itself – to establish formal diplomatic relations with the separatist Turkish Cypriot state.
We must guard against such a negative development and learn the necessary lessons from our failed campaign to have our own senior diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis elected as UNGA President five years ago in 2016. Although the vote was tight, Mavroyiannis only lost four votes the fact that he lost to the candidate from Fiji, a light weight in international affairs (who would doubt it?) is revealing.
Fast forward four years and we saw the Turks win the first seat we failed to secure in the world’s largest multilateral organization. Incidentally, the second largest intergovernmental organization after the UN is the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), (formerly the Organization of the Islamic Conference) where we do not even have our say while Turkey, in tandem with Pakistan, can exert much more weight.
Dr Yiorghos Leventis is director of the International Security Forum: www.inter-security-forum.org
