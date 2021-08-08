Boris Johnson “aligns Michael Gove to replace Priti Patel as Home Secretary”

CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove is expected to replace Priti Patel as Home Secretary if the migrant boat crisis continues to escalate, sources said.

The Prime Minister has grown increasingly frustrated with what he sees as the Home Office’s failure to stem the tide of boats crossing the Channel, telling a minister: “What the hell is the ministry doing? Interior? ” When is she [Priti] will fix this? ‘

Boris Johnson and Mr Gove, who have spent much of the past decade in private political psychodrama, are close allies again.

This has been aided by the elevation of Mr Gove’s former aides, Henry Newman and Henry Cook, who are close friends of Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie, to key positions in Downing Street.

Mr Gove has also severed ties with Dominic Cummings, his former adviser, who has waged a public information war against Mr and Mrs Johnson.

He told friends he was worried about Mr Cummings’ mental state after giving an interview in which he claimed Mr Johnson told him his partner was driving him ‘crackers’ and told him suggested to find him “a job with a lot of travel abroad”.

A source said: “Michael has made it clear that he doesn’t think Boris or Carrie are crackers.”

Mr Johnson’s frustration with the migrant boat crisis is shared by many Tory MPs, especially those from the Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North, who say she continues to be lifted ‘at the gate “.

A transfer to the Home Office would give Mr Gove the big state office he dreams of, but infuriate Ms Patel.

Following reports that Mr Johnson could transfer her to the post of party chair, Ms Patel has made it clear in private that she will resist the move.

A source said: ‘Michael and Boris are close to Rishi again [Sunak, the Chancellor] starting to flex his muscles further in the Cabinet, it is helpful for Boris to find Michael as an ally.

“The Home Office is demanding work, but Michael has the brains and work ethic to tackle it.”

A source close to Mr Gove said: “Michael is totally focused on the work the Prime Minister has asked him to do in the Cabinet Office in helping to coordinate our response to Covid, reforming the government and strengthening the union.”

A spokesperson for No 10 said: “We are not commenting on speculation about the reshuffle.”