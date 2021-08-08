President’s office staff review social assistance disbursement in Medan





In this pandemic situation, everyone feels they deserve to receive social assistance, when we must prioritize those who really struggle the most and who desperately need it. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Staff from the Indonesian President’s Executive Office (KSP) directly examined the distribution of social assistance to those affected by the enforcement of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Medan City, north Sumatra. KSP Chief Expert Brian Sri Prahastuti noted that monitoring activities have been carried out as directed by the President at all levels of government to ensure that the distribution of social assistance is on target. “We have come to randomly select several urban villages to monitor the distribution of social assistance,” remarked Prahastuti when reviewing the distribution process in Simpang Tanjung, Medan Sunggal subdistrict, Medan, Sumatra. North, Friday August 6, cited by the KSP. press release received here on Saturday. Prahastuti noted that the social assistance program is part of the direction and responsibility of the government for the implementation of the PPKM policy. The chief expert of the KSP noted that the government had distributed social assistance through the Family Hope program (PKH), social assistance in cash, assistance with rice, electricity, internet data packages and assistance. to MSMEs affected by the PPKM. Related news: Government to distribute 11,212 tonnes of rice during PPKM period “Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), the welfare distribution really hit the community target, and I found the distribution to be in order and in accordance with health protocols,” she said. The head of Lalang urban village of Medan Sunggal sub-district, Jalaludin Nasir Pohan admitted that providing social assistance to the affected community was extremely helpful amid the pandemic situation. However, Pohan pointed out that his team encountered some obstacles in determining the criteria of residents eligible for social assistance. “In this pandemic situation, everyone feels they deserve to receive social assistance, while we must prioritize those who really struggle the most and who are in desperate need,” he said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also called on ministers to quickly pay social assistance to those most affected by the implementation of the PPKM. “I have instructed the ministers concerned to pay social assistance soon to those who are entitled to it,” the president said at a press conference on the application of the PPKM, broadcast via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. To help ease the financial burden on those affected, the government has increased the social protection budget by 55-21 trillion rupees, including for social cash assistance (BST), village cash assistance ( BLT), assistance to the family hope program (PKH), assistance with basic necessities, assistance with Internet quotas and electricity subsidies, noted the head of state. Related News: Ministry Distributes 46,614 Social Assistance Kits

Related news: Lawmaker asks recipients to report social assistance misappropriation

