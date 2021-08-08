“Le Qaud”, which has become a matter of concern for Beijing









Beijing [China] August 8 (ANI): After the first meeting of the “Quad” in 2017, the Chinese Foreign Minister called it “an idea that made the headlines”, but in a few years, “the Quad” has become. a matter of concern for Beijing.

In March 2021, when the Quad held its first executive-level summit, Chinese officials began to view the Quad with growing concern. Since then, Beijing has concluded that the Quad represents one of the biggest challenges for Chinese ambitions in the years to come, Foreign Affair reported.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saw the Quad as a way to strengthen the capacity of the four countries to work together.

The Quad is particularly problematic for China’s strategy as its goal of unifying a multilateral resistance coalition has the potential to stiffen thorns across the Indo-Pacific and possibly beyond, Foreign reported. Affair.

For the Chinese president, a point of introspection is whether the Quad will evolve to be complete enough to balance effectively against China? Then decide whether Beijing’s world domination is inevitable or not.

Initially, Chinese experts considered that a relatively simple solution to the new Quad challenge is to wedge between Quad members by pointing out each state’s overwhelming dependence on the Chinese market.

But Beijing has struggled to put together an effective response to the Quad challenge.

Following the Quad ministerial meeting in 2020 and several Malabar exercises, Wang Yi changed his comments slamming efforts to build an “Indo-Pacific NATO” and calling the Quad’s Indo-Pacific strategy a “great security risk. underlying ”for the region, Case report.

Meanwhile, President Biden’s administration had proposed the first in-person “Quad” meeting with leaders of India, Japan and Australia in late September.

Meeting would mark unity among the four Indo-Pacific democracies amid growing assertion by China President Biden seeks to build “a position of strength” to engage directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping

The meeting is expected to end China’s so-called “vaccine diplomacy”, in which Beijing distributes vaccines to developing countries.

Various issues including vaccine production and cooperation in infrastructure projects could also be discussed at this meeting. (ANI)

