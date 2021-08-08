Bill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: he’s not a ‘Donald Trump’





HBO host Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBill Maher pokes fun at the ‘woke up’ attitude at the Olympics. Cleveland Indians change names to deeply stupid Guardians, unnecessary birthday vacation as calls for brother’s resignation grow Photos of the week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby The Hill – Presented by AT&T – Biden celebrates MONstrous Jobs report PLUS (D) after numerous sexual harassment complaints against Cuomo were detailed this week, arguing the troubled governor cannot remain in office.

The liberal comedian and commentator kicked off his Real Time with Bill Maher show on Friday night by recapping Day 4 of Andrew Cuomo’s death watch.

The report returned. Yes, sordid, Maher said to the audience’s laughter. Democrats let go of it like it’s made of gluten.

Cuomo has faced growing calls for resignation since New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) released an independent investigation report finding the governor sexually harassed several women, some of whom worked for him .

A woman in the report, who was identified as Executive Assistant No. 1, has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which means he could face misdemeanor charges.

Some of the nations’ top Democrats, including President BidenJoe Biden, Florida Democratic Party Chairman criticizes DeSantis for high cases of COVID-19 in the state Larry David, late-night talkers are cut off from the Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as adviser to Jan 6 committee PLUS, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden extends hiatus on student loan payments until 2022 Leader Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer Lawmakers must also serve as community organizers. Susan Collins ‘persistent bipartisanship praise The Senate should postpone the holidays until it acts on PLUS (DN.Y.) voting rights all called for Cuomos’ resignation.

Maher continued the conversation later in the episode with commentators Malcolm Nance and Ben Shapiro, asking his guests why Cuomo wouldn’t leave of his own free will rather than wait for the impeachment process to unfold.

Shapiro responded by saying Cuomo was taking the Ralph Northam bet, referring to the Virginia governors scandal after photos of him wearing a blackface at a party decades ago resurfaced.

Maher said he thinks Cuomo’s situation is worse than Northams, asking what’s worse, a blackface at a party in 1980 not cool or actually sexually harassing women in 2021 and who’s working under you?

Nance then said Cuomo was going full Trump, adding: You know, when Joe Biden tells you to go, it’s time to go.

Maher responded by saying that Cuomo should go, adding that he was not Donald Trump Donald Trump At least 20 Kinds of Gifts Missing from State Department Vault 2 Seattle police officers who illegally entered the Capitol on the 6th January sacked House Democrats choose Riggleman as adviser to the January 6 PLUS committee.

Because Donald Trump is a city cockroach and nothing can kill him. This guy isn’t, he should go, Maher said.

