Politics
For talks to resume, a new agricultural front calls for amendments to agricultural laws, without any repeal
A newly formed group of farmers, the Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make four changes to the three agricultural laws, which are then expected to be passed during the current monsoon session of parliament. The protesting farmers’ organizations will then be ready to speak to the government without demanding the repeal of the laws, said RKM chairman VM Singh.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organization of more than 30 agricultural unions, which has led the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders for more than eight months, questioned Singh’s contribution to the unrest and said that ‘They would not budge from their two demands – the repeal of agricultural laws and new legislation guaranteeing the MSP.
There were 11 rounds of talks between the unions and the Center – the last one taking place on January 22 – before the dialogue process broke down.
The RKM, which claims to be a front of more than 100 farmer groups, in a letter to Modi written on August 5, said that if the government wants to solve the problem and is ready to talk to farmers, the four amendments to the three laws should be done.
According to the letter, a modification must be made so that the company that will work on the farmers’ land cannot take out any loans on the donated land. This will take the fear out of the farmers’ minds that their land will be mortgaged or that it will have to repay the loan if the company runs away, VM said in the letter.
Another amendment should be made so that farmers go to civil court first if there is a problem with the business, the letter said, adding that an amendment should ensure that no purchases are made below the price. minimum support price. In addition, farmers must obtain immediate payment for their products instead of the three working days mentioned in the law.
VM Singh also demanded that Rs 10 lakh each be handed over to the families of those who died during the ongoing unrest and that the criminal cases against the farmers be withdrawn.
The letter was sent a day after the RKM held a meeting in New Delhi to discuss ways to end the standoff between protesting farmers and the government and claimed that more than 100 farmer organizations from 20 states attended. Those who attended the meeting are not part of the ongoing protests at Delhi’s borders, and the RKM claimed they have all protested against agricultural laws in their states.
Called to react, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, member of the AIKSCC and general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, one of the unions protesting at the borders of Delhi, declared that VM Singh was no longer associated with the AIKSCC. We are not aware of any meeting that his so-called RKM has held in the past. It is good if they raised the issue of PSM. However, we are calling for the repeal of all three laws and we are sticking to them firmly.
Previously, VM Singh headed the Kisan All India Struggle Coordinating Committee (AIKSCC) as coordinator. Before the farmers started their march to Delhi in November last year, he was the first to write to the Delhi police to ask for permission to hold a rally at Ramlila Ground, which he was denied. . He then, in a video message, urged farmers not to walk to Delhi. and had cited the rise in Covid cases. However, this was not well received by the farmers and their unions. Later, the executive members of the AIKSCC abolished the post of manager, thus removing VM Singh. After the farmers reached the Delhi borders, VM Singh also started a dharna parallel to the Ghazipur border. He withdrew the dharna after the January 26 violence at a rally of agricultural tractors in Delhi.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ludhiana/for-talks-to-resume-new-farm-front-seeks-amendments-in-agri-laws-silent-on-repeal-7443730/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]