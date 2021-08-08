For talks to resume, a new agricultural front calls for amendments to agricultural laws, without any repeal

A newly formed group of farmers, the Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make four changes to the three agricultural laws, which are then expected to be passed during the current monsoon session of parliament. The protesting farmers’ organizations will then be ready to speak to the government without demanding the repeal of the laws, said RKM chairman VM Singh.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organization of more than 30 agricultural unions, which has led the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders for more than eight months, questioned Singh’s contribution to the unrest and said that ‘They would not budge from their two demands – the repeal of agricultural laws and new legislation guaranteeing the MSP.

There were 11 rounds of talks between the unions and the Center – the last one taking place on January 22 – before the dialogue process broke down.

The RKM, which claims to be a front of more than 100 farmer groups, in a letter to Modi written on August 5, said that if the government wants to solve the problem and is ready to talk to farmers, the four amendments to the three laws should be done.

According to the letter, a modification must be made so that the company that will work on the farmers’ land cannot take out any loans on the donated land. This will take the fear out of the farmers’ minds that their land will be mortgaged or that it will have to repay the loan if the company runs away, VM said in the letter.

Another amendment should be made so that farmers go to civil court first if there is a problem with the business, the letter said, adding that an amendment should ensure that no purchases are made below the price. minimum support price. In addition, farmers must obtain immediate payment for their products instead of the three working days mentioned in the law.

VM Singh also demanded that Rs 10 lakh each be handed over to the families of those who died during the ongoing unrest and that the criminal cases against the farmers be withdrawn.

The letter was sent a day after the RKM held a meeting in New Delhi to discuss ways to end the standoff between protesting farmers and the government and claimed that more than 100 farmer organizations from 20 states attended. Those who attended the meeting are not part of the ongoing protests at Delhi’s borders, and the RKM claimed they have all protested against agricultural laws in their states.

Called to react, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, member of the AIKSCC and general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, one of the unions protesting at the borders of Delhi, declared that VM Singh was no longer associated with the AIKSCC. We are not aware of any meeting that his so-called RKM has held in the past. It is good if they raised the issue of PSM. However, we are calling for the repeal of all three laws and we are sticking to them firmly.

Previously, VM Singh headed the Kisan All India Struggle Coordinating Committee (AIKSCC) as coordinator. Before the farmers started their march to Delhi in November last year, he was the first to write to the Delhi police to ask for permission to hold a rally at Ramlila Ground, which he was denied. . He then, in a video message, urged farmers not to walk to Delhi. and had cited the rise in Covid cases. However, this was not well received by the farmers and their unions. Later, the executive members of the AIKSCC abolished the post of manager, thus removing VM Singh. After the farmers reached the Delhi borders, VM Singh also started a dharna parallel to the Ghazipur border. He withdrew the dharna after the January 26 violence at a rally of agricultural tractors in Delhi.