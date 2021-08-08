Boris Johnson’s government mired in a series of mistakes





The Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy (PFRA) was the hope of the local staff (LES) who have played a supporting role since 2001, but it turns out that there are some eligibility criteria. London: An open letter from Home Secretary Priti Patel and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on relocating Afghan interpreters and support staff angered former army chief Lord Dannatt and Tory MPs .

As the Taliban aim to advance against the ANA, the LES are more at risk and more applications are presented to the embassy in Kabul.

At the end of July, forty-five senior members of the British Army, a former NSA, a former Minister of Defense and an interbank peer felt compelled to write an open letter criticizing PFRA for not being generous enough in providing a sanctuary. Social media provided a platform for posting rejection letters; British media and broadcasters have united and wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, briefing them on the Taliban campaign of targeted assassinations against journalists and asking for a special Afghan visa program for LES and their families who have worked for the British Media so that they can find safety in the UK. Patel and Wallace’s response this week claimed that there had been a lot of misrepresentation and that the UK had relocated 2,800 families since 2014; however, relocation is only offered to those who have served in exposed empowerment roles, however, those assessed as high risk of arm will be given priority and there is no cap on entry.

MP Johnny Mercer, former defense minister and former special forces officer who flew three missions to Afghanistan, is leading the campaign to speed up the sanctuary for interpreters and other LES. Mercer and Tobias Ellwood, MP and Chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee, believe there is still time to prevent a civil war in Afghanistan. Mercer wants Johnson to provide air and air support, and Ellwood advocates maintaining a coalition force of 5,000.

As the Taliban slaughter for control, it is increasingly recognized that a mistake was made in not leaving enough contract and air support to the Afghan government and the ANDSF.

This is not the only problem the Johnson government faces, Johnson’s offhand comments in Scotland about Margaret Thatcher shutting down the coal mines, giving the Green Revolution an early start, had the desired effect. to divide public opinion.

The mistakes that accumulate on an incomprehensible travel, education and testing policy; PPE acquisition cronyism; recent revelations concerning the dual role of parliament and trade; backbench gossip about the number of incompetent ministers; Russian donations to conservatives and the question mark over the influence of conservative donors; the revision of the Northern Ireland Protocol; the allegations of Dominic Cummings; The pervasive Chinese influence and an obscured Chinese policy that led Labor MP Lisa Nandy to call for greater strategic independence and a cohesive intergovernmental approach from China are all waiting for an explanation or resolution.

