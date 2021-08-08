Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccination efforts





Former President Donald Trump estimated that up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 without his administration’s efforts to spur vaccine development.

Without Operation Warp Speed, which was the name of the Trump administration’s initiative to rapidly develop vaccines to protect the public against the coronavirus, Trump said the death toll from the health crisis would be similar to that of the Spanish flu pandemic over a century ago. .

“I think if we hadn’t come up with a vaccine during the Trump administration, you could have 100 million deaths like you did in 1917. You get the Spanish flu, 100 million people up to 100 million people have died. I think we’ll be there. this territory, “the former president said in an interview with Fox News host Dan Bongino on Saturday night.

Estimates vary for the death toll from the Spanish flu, which spread across the world from 1918 to 1919, but some experts place the range between 50 million and 100 million worldwide. The worldwide death toll for COVID-19 is around 4.3 million, and more than 616,000 have died in the United States, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

In the past two days, more than 166 million people, or half the population of the United States, have been fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention. But COVID-19 mutations, including the highly contagious delta variant, are leading to hot spots across the country, and therefore conversations about reimposing restrictions as well as discussions about booster injections.

President Joe Biden suggested his administration should start the vaccination process from scratch, “but Trump supporters argued that Biden’s early vaccination projections simply demanded that the new president continue at the pace his predecessor started. .

So far, the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States have only received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration, but Dr.Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the last week that he was hoping Pfizer-BioNTechs’ COVID-19 vaccine would receive full approval in the coming weeks and dispel the skepticism of those who have yet to receive the jab.

Trump has said he is a “big fan” of vaccines, but also expressed support for people who choose not to receive them.

“I think I must be a big fan of vaccines because I’m the one who did it so quickly. I did it in less than nine months; it was supposed to take five years. They would never even have it. done. So I’m a huge fan, ”Trump said on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.

“At the same time, I’m a big fan of our freedoms, and people have to make that choice for themselves, and I would recommend that they do it, and they do, and they are protected. And the vaccines have turned is a great thing, and I also think that there are people who don’t want to do it, and I really believe in someone’s choice, in someone’s freedom, and that’s how it is “, a he added.

