



After World War II, Germany insisted on incorporating the legacy of Adolf Hitler into its educational curriculum.

The intention was to prevent this chapter in their history from being forgotten over time, thus increasing the chances of it happening again. Specifically, that a charismatic leader of a right-wing party could, in the words of James Madison, one of our founding fathers, strive for preeminence and power by igniting [citizens] with mutual animosity, making them more willing to oppress each other than to cooperate for the common good.

Like Germany’s uncomfortable past, there is a concern in this country that citizens today, and in the future, forget, or worse yet, intentionally rewrite (the January 6 uprising was an event tourist) a similar chapter in US history involving a charismatic. leader of a right-wing party fighting for preeminence and power by creating mutual animosity among its citizens.

This is why, as Germany did with Hitler, the United States must continue to talk about our ex-president, even though he is no longer in power. Moreover, this discussion must begin with the criminal convictions, the American equivalent of the German Nuremberg trials of 1946, of those responsible for the insurgency.

To help us remember this chapter in our history, here’s an excerpt from the December 6 issue of the Los Angeles Times regarding Trumps Legacy:

As the pandemic reaches a climax that dominates the remaining weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump’s behavior has become increasingly blatant as he perpetuates a leadership vacuum with a country that is essentially on a war footing.

The president has abandoned his responsibilities and, incomprehensibly, makes no public mention of the daily deaths from the coronavirus.

President Trump might have been able to save his reputation by ending his term with a show of leadership and interest in vaccines. If he had associated leadership with even a late show of empathy for the victims, he might be able to earn even a minimum of respect by leaving the White House.

Instead, Trump has been completely out of touch with the reality of an out of control pandemic and is consumed by the futility of[voler]elections, ensuring that its marked legacy becomes more and more entrenched.[stealing}theelectionensuringthathisscarredlegacybecomesincreasinglymoreembedded[stealing}theelectionensuringthathisscarredlegacybecomesincreasinglymoreembedded

It’s interesting to compare the above description of the behavior of our ex-presidents in his final days with Hitler’s behavior in his final days. Like Trump, Hitler’s behavior became increasingly blatant, leading to a leadership vacuum with a country that was still on a war footing in 1944.

And like Trump, Hitler became completely out of touch with the reality of a lost war in the Trumps affair, the war on COVID and instead was consumed by the futility his generals lacked him, much like Trump’s belief. that our military failed it, as evidenced by his sacking of Defense Secretary Esper and his Reichstag moment with General Milley, all because of their lack of loyalty to him rather than to the US Constitution.

Given these similarities between Trump and Hitler’s behavior in response to defeat, it behooves the United States to incorporate this uncomfortable chapter of our history into our educational programs, lest we fall victim. of repeating history.

As the saying goes, cheat on me once, shame on you, cheat on me twice, shame on me.

Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.

