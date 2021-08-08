Trump, GOP Repay $ 12.8 Million After Donors Unintentionally Accept Recurring Contributions





Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party repaid millions of dollars in donations this year after their aggressive fundraising tactics led donors to unwittingly accept recurring contributions.

Recently released federal records show Trump, the GOP, and their shared accounts returned $ 12.8 million to donors in the first half of 2021, The New York Times reported. That figure represents about 20% of the $ 56 million Trump and his committees have raised this year.

In April, a Times investigation found that Trump’s political operation began opting for online donors for automatic recurring contributions last September amid a cash crunch.

Trump’s donor websites pre-checked a weekly recurring donation box for each contributor, with a fine print explanation that was buried under several paragraphs of bold and all-caps text.

Another pre-checked box, known as the “financial bomb”, also doubled individual contributions.

In this photo, Trump arrives to deliver a campaign speech to supporters just four days before Election Day outside Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones / Getty Images

Donors had to manually uncheck the boxes to opt out of weekly withdrawals and a money bomb. The tactic caused short-term revenue surges as many were unaware of the pre-checked boxes, but donors have since requested refunds and filed complaints with their credit card providers.

Records show $ 8.1 million of the total refunded came from Trump’s shared bank account with the Republican National Committee (RNC), $ 2.2 million from his re-election committee, and $ 2.5 million from the Republican Party , according to the Times.

“It’s pretty clear that the Trump campaign was engaging in deceptive tactics,” said Peter Loge, director of the George Washington University’s Political Communication Ethics Project. “If you have to return that much money, you are doing something very wrong or very unethical.”

Pre-vetted recurring donation boxes have become common among Republican politicians who use WinRed, an RNC-approved GOP fundraising platform.

In May, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) unanimously asked Congress to pass a law banning the use of pre-ticked boxes for recurring donations. The attorneys general for the states of New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and Maryland have also launched investigations into the practice.

Despite the backlash, Trump’s political action committees continued to use pre-checked boxes. An email soliciting donations on Saturday, seen by Newsweek, linked to a Save America site that pre-checked two boxes, one pledging monthly contributions and another that adds $ 50 in contributions.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

